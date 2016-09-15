See the actress's bold hair and makeup looks

Taraji P. Henson's Top 5 Most Dramatic Beauty Moments in Honor of Her Emmy Nomination

Taraji P. Henson may have already won a Golden Globe for her dramatic performance as Cookie Lyon in the hit TV show Empire, but this Sunday, the actress is inching one step closer to an EGOT as she competes for an Emmy! In honor of her Best Actress in a Dramatic Series nomination, we felt it was only fitting to highlight Henson’s best (and boldest!) red carpet beauty moments.

Baby Bangs at the Empire Season 2 Premiere in 2015

What’s cooler than Beyoncé-level baby bangs? Nothing. Which is why we’re still obsessed with Henson’s bold fringe from the Empire Season 2 premiere. (See photo above.)

Image zoom Credit: Photo Image Press/Barcroft Med/Getty Images

Peek-a-Boo Braids at the Guys Choice Awards in 2015

Topknot! Braids! Highlights! There may be a lot going on with this look, but we can’t deny how flawlessly Henson pulls it all together with a single smize.

Image zoom Credit: JB Lacroix/WireImage

All of the Highlighter at the Directors Guild of America Awards in 2015

We always knew Henson was obsessed with highlighter (long before she added a powder version to her now-sold out M.A.C collection) — just check out that glow!

Image zoom Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Monochromatic Makeup Moment at the Think Like A Man Too Premiere in 2014

The star stepped out wearing one of her brightest red carpet makeup looks: a gorgeous coordinating lilac-hued eye and lip moment.

Image zoom Credit: Jesse Grant/WireImage

Towering Topknot and Smoky Eye at the Whitney Houston Tribute in 2012

Before Empire (and Cookie Lyon!) dominated the silver screen, Henson’s red carpet beauty M.O. was more smoky eye than highlighter-heavy as seen with her sultry eye look above.