Taraji P. Henson Rocks a Sexy Thong Bikini to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday: 'Go Off Shawty'

Taraji P. Henson is ringing a milestone birthday in style!

The Empire star turned 50 on Friday and celebrated the occasion with friends on a catamaran, sharing photos of the festivities on her Instagram.

In the shots, Henson can be seen posing on a watercraft while wearing a white thong bikini. She accessorized the sizzling look with a body chain and a pair of black and white sunglasses.

"Go off shawty it’s ya BIRFDAY 💋💋💋," she captioned the pictures.

Henson’s famous followers showed the actress some birthday love in the comment section.

"Don’t hurt em @tarajiphenson looking fine as wine girl Happy Birthday❤️," Tina Lawson wrote.

"Happy bday. Talented, beautiful, funny and real... love you," Marlon Wayans commented. "Never change just keep evolving."

Cassie dropped some heart eyes emojis, while Ludacris quipped, "Happy Bday 👑."

Image zoom Taraji P. Henson (L) and Mary J. Blige Mary J Blige/instagram

"Yassssss sis!!! Have a blast," Tasha Smith commented. "You looking goooooodt."

Amongst those who attended the boating excursion included Mary J. Blige and radio personality Angie Martinez.

"Happy birthday Sis @tarajiphenson!!!" Blige, 49, wrote alongside a selfie with Henson on her Instagram Story. "So happy I made it!! What a beautiful day!!"

Earlier this year, Henson appeared on PEOPLE's 2020 Most Beautiful Issue to speak about finding moments of beauty and peace — especially during a time of uncertainty.

"As a world, I hope going through this doesn’t make us cold. I hope we don’t walk around in fear. When this is over, it is going to take a minute for us to adjust. And that’s okay," she wrote in an exclusive essay.