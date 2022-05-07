The 8 Best Summer Fashion Finds on Amazon, According to a Celebrity Stylist
Shopping for summer clothing isn't always the easiest thing to do, but when an in-the-know pro tells you exactly what to get and how to wear it, it makes that tedious task a little easier — and frankly, more fun.
We tapped fashion expert Tara Swennen, stylist to some of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood — namely Kristen Stewart and Matthew McConaughey — who spilled everything that's currently in her Amazon cart for the summer. And yes, her selections are top-notch, so much that we want to buy everything — and they 100 percent deserve a spot in your cart, too.
Swennen called out some key trends she's eyeing for summer 2022 when discussing her Amazon favorites with PEOPLE, including cutouts, a detail that celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez have been playing favorites with for weeks, long knit dresses that are a no-brainer for every summer activity, comfy-cool cargo pants that are in the midst of a big resurgence, and crisp white tank tops, which Swennen says are "one of those basics you have to invest in."
Swennen's Amazon Picks
As for some of her best-kept Amazon shopping hacks? Swennen called out the ″secret″ Shopbop shop, which she personally really likes. "It's a nice little side shop that's great if you're looking for high-end brands or designer stuff that you might not just find by typing in your average [keyword]," she shares with PEOPLE.
When it comes to shopping on Amazon, Swennen also suggests heading there with an idea so as not to get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options. "Whether it's your own little Pinterest board, or whatever it is, when you have a vision in mind, that really, really helps." She adds, "When you have a budget, keep that in mind, as well."
She also advises taking advantage of coupons when shopping and considering pay-over-time solutions, like Affirm, a company Swennen has partnered with, as it "helps shoppers stay in budget when shopping at Amazon by giving them the flexibility to pay at their own pace by splitting up purchases into monthly payments," she explains.
Ready to do some shopping now? Below, check out Swennen's Amazon shopping list that's chock-full of all the biggest summer 2022 trends. Whether you're looking for a no-fuss basic or a trendy yet functional piece, Swennen covered all the bases with her picks.
Buy It! SheIn Cut Out Split Bodycon Maxi Dress, $25.99; amazon.com
"Cutouts are a big trend for spring and summer. I love that this one's backless, beautiful, a little risqué but still very elegant. I think because it's long and shows just the perfect amount of skin, it's very wearable. And of course, this trend is great for summer; it's this lovely game of playing peekaboo, but functionality-wise, it's good to keep you cool, but also very sexy." Her one styling advice when it comes to wearing cutouts? "You have to commit to it."
Buy It! Reoria Casual Sleeveless Crew Neck Bodysuit, $22.99 (orig. $36); amazon.com
"Well, obviously white tanks are very universal, you can wear them with just about anything. They're also the perfect layering piece. [White tanks] are definitely this idea of clean, easy-breezy, but also very sleek. I think it's one of those basics you have to invest in. I always say to invest in two." Her pro tip when buying one? "Be wary of what cut works for you and your body shape, and don't be afraid to play with different materials and textures."
Buy It! Guyueqiqin Cargo Pants, $27.99; amazon.com
"This trend is all about the Y2K nostalgia, anything '90s is coming back right now. We'll see a lot of [cargos] paired with crop tops and bralettes. Obviously, they're more of a casual trend, but they can be dressed up or down. I love cargo pants paired with a blazer and heels at night." Some of her tips when it comes to buying and wearing cargos? "I would opt for traditional colors like black, olive, and greens, and I'd just say, either lean into the casualness of the piece or polish the look with a great leather jacket or a blazer."
Buy It! Muineobuka Knit Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress, $42.99; amazon.com
"This one is so cool because I love the long sleeves, and I think it's very chic. Something like this is perfect for summer. You know, I love the idea of a maxi, and what's cool about this piece is that you're seeing a lot of longer ones; they provide the right amount of airflow and are very comfortable. I think this is the sort of dress that never goes out of fashion."
Buy It! Bsubseach Crochet Open Front Kimono Cover Up, $26.99; amazon.com
"Coverups are going to be big because everyone is hitting the beach and pool, but the sheer clothing idea is, you know, the idea of transparency for spring and summer has really popped off everywhere. One of the things I like about this piece is that a lot of it is very lingerie-inspired but it's not as obvious as a sheer top. It's a little bit more romantic and beautiful."
Buy It! Lotuyacy Metallic Shimmer Mesh Tee, $20.79 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
"I think shimmer and metallics are all about the revival of Y2K. It can be everything from flashy eyeshadows to shimmery tops, but the idea of shine is coming into play this summer. I love the idea of going for a metallic top like this."
Buy It! Bsubseach Apricot Long Sleeve Crochet Swimsuit Cover Up Dress, $25.99; amazon.com
"I really love this crochet. The idea this summer is leaning into this decidedly minimalist, elevated net fabric, where it's not as big and bold, but a bit more refined. It's a really great layering piece. As far as styling it, you can wear a bodysuit underneath and wear it out, or you can wear it to the beach on vacation. I love the idea of even layering it over a slip dress."
Buy It! Zescia Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover Sweater, $36.99 with coupon; amazon.com
"Where can you go wrong? The one thing to note about stripes is they can be flattering and they can be unflattering, but the general idea is to make sure to do vertical on the bottom and horizontal on the top. I think a lot of people opt for florals for spring and summer, so it's nice to have stripes come into the mix for a unique new twist."