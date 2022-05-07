The 8 Best Summer Fashion Finds on Amazon, According to a Celebrity Stylist

"This trend is all about the Y2K nostalgia, anything '90s is coming back right now. We'll see a lot of [cargos] paired with crop tops and bralettes. Obviously, they're more of a casual trend, but they can be dressed up or down. I love cargo pants paired with a blazer and heels at night." Some of her tips when it comes to buying and wearing cargos? "I would opt for traditional colors like black, olive, and greens, and I'd just say, either lean into the casualness of the piece or polish the look with a great leather jacket or a blazer."