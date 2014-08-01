Tara Reid Launches Sharknado-Inspired Perfume, Heidi Klum Strips Down for Zac Posen and More Star Style News Not to Miss

In this Friday’s roundup of beauty and fashion news you need to know, Tara Reid takes a bite out of the fragrance market with an unusual new scent, Heidi Klum gets naked with a little “support” from pal Zac Posen, Jennifer Aniston deviates from her normal long waves for a (gasp!) fishtail braid! Check out the rest of the best, below.

Tara Reid of Sharknado and

Sharknado 2: The Second One

fame is making the film a multisensory experience by introducing a fragrance inspired by the film, called “Shark by Tara Reid.” Wondering what starring in a SyFy Original movie about sharks that are swept up in a tornado smells like? It’s “a light and refreshing perfume perfect for day-to-day wear. It also incorporates a plethora of ‘lavender’ colored flowers, which is Tara’s favorite color, making them a true fit for Shark by Tara,” according to Reid’s website. Indulge yourself at a starting price of $24.95.

Heidi Klum gets nude with a little help from her friends! The supermodel stripped down to just her skivvies, but got an assist (so to speak) from fellow Project Runway judge Zac Posen, who lent a hand (we could do this all day) to make sure she stayed decent. “@zac_posen ….I need something to wear for tonight’s @projectrunway @lifetimetv” Klum captioned the Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston has boldly gone where no Aniston has gone before: into fishtail braid territory. The actress, who wears her signature long, beachy blonde waves everywhere (even to the Oscars!) allowed longtime stylist Chris McMillan to spice up her style with a similarly beachy braid for a Living Proof shoot. We’d love to see the two get even more experimental.

Charlotte Rampling stuns in the campaign for our Audacious Lipstick collection. More info: http://t.co/pPthbhNCs9 pic.twitter.com/1AzOLiPzcy — NARS Cosmetics (@NARSCosmetics) August 1, 2014

NARS tapped Charlotte Rampling, 68, for their fall 2014 ads, in a series of elegant and dramatic ads. This is part of an interest trend of women over age 60 with cosmetics campaigns — Jessica Lange is the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty — and we’re totally loving it.

And buzzing in the NYC offices today? Julia Roberts’s killer gams on Jimmy Fallon, which she showed off in an Elie Saab top and shorts and high-heeled lace ups. She’s 46. She’s gorgeous. ‘Nuff said.

–Alex Apatoff