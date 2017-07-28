Tara Reid Goes Braless in See-Through Chainmail Mini Dress

Tara Reid has had her fair share of head-turning red carpet moments, but her latest look might just top them all.

The 41-year-old American Pie alum turned heads on Thursday, showing off her slim figure on the red carpet at the Freedom United Foundation’s Art for a Cause event in Los Angeles in a transparent, chainmail Association mini dress.

Her bra nowhere to be found, Reid instead wore tan pasties and a matching thong to cover up. She was all smiles in the sleeveless rose gold gown by Australian designer Showpo — which she accessorized with a few bracelets and a silver watch.

Gone was the wig Reid famously rocked at the Hollywood premiere of Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets on July 17, her hair pulled back this time in a tight pony tail.

“It was a pleasure to come out and support @freedomunitedfoundation & @realevanross on the amazing revealing of his latest art work,” Reid wrote on Instagram Thursday, captioning a shot of she and Evan Ross. “What a talent!”

“Just so everyone is aware. I was wearing double cutlets last night,” she wrote on Instagram Friday.

In July, the Sharknado 5 star opened up about the body shaming she’s experienced during her years in the spotlight.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” she told E! News. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

RELATED: Star Tracks: Celeb Night Out

Reid poured the passion she feels about the cause into her new movie Worthless, about the hazards of bullying. “Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with,” she said. “In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.”

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Christie Brinkley’s Girls Alexa and Sailor Reveal How They’ve Conquered Bullies and Body Shamers (and still love carbs!)

The actress also spoke out about bullying back in 2008, after unflattering bikini photos from a trip to the beach went up online.

“You know, it wasn’t really the pictures that hurt me. The comments hurt me. People wrote, ‘Look at that flabby old actress,’ ‘She used to be so hot,’ ‘She’s gross.’ It’s like, gosh, come on. I’m not fat,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

“I’m 5’5″ and 105 lbs. I’m not too skinny. I’m not too fat. I’m always dieting. I fluctuate, like, 7 lbs. all the time,” she continued. “But I’d rather eat what I want and then have to be very good for a couple of weeks. That way you don’t really miss anything. It’s a seesaw.”

What do you think of her latest revealing red carpet look?