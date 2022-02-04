Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir's Best Olympic Fashion Moments from Years Past
The best friends and former Olympians always pull a perfect 10 when it comes to their Olympics fashion
The 2022 Beijing Winter Games have officially begun, which means Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back to give their expert figure skating commentary. But let's be real — we're just here for the fashion.
Weir kicked things off with a stunning ORTTU suit that screams, going for gold.
Also in gold, Lipinski gave us a peek at her Dress the Population look on Instagram as she prepped for her spot on NBC.
The gold totally matches her gold medal from the 1998 Nagano Games.
This duo belongs in front of the slo-mo cam. The besties could not look have looked more chic as they showed off Team USA's ride to the Games in 2021.
Lipinski brought the flirty floral while Weir stuck an impeccable landing with his Erickson Beamon brooch in 2021.
The partners in crime snuck in one last look before going on-air in Japan last summer. The dedication to good fashion is admirable. Much respect.
Lipinski and Weir saved their best for last as they closed out the Tokyo Summer Games. Lipinski was a vision in her Dress the Population iridescent dress next to Weir, who turned it out in a Frolov jacket.
Let's hear it one more time for the dress!
And it wouldn't be right if we didn't focus on Weir's stunning hair detail.
Matching outfits and giving hot takes on figure skating? Name a better duo.
It's giving gold medal, G.O.A.T.s, gravity-defying hair. This is how you close out the Olympics.
Like yin and yang, the duo always look sensational when they balance out their outfits. And oh yeah, Terry Gannon was there too.
Activewear — have you heard of it? Don't forget, these style icons were Olympians first.
At the Olympics, they wear pink. Even Terry Gannon got the memo.