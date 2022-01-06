Amazon Shoppers Are 'Living in' This Warm, Wool-Blend Plaid Shacket — and You Can Get It for Up to 50% Off
If you're thinking of revamping your winter wardrobe for the New Year, you'll no doubt want to add a mix of comfy and trendy pieces. Sure, sweatpants aren't going out of style anytime soon, but throwing on a few chic and casual items can effortlessly transform your typical kitchen-to-couch aesthetic.
Take a slouchy, plaid shacket, for example: The oversized shirt/jacket combo is lightweight enough for both wearing solo in milder weather and layering beneath a coat when temperatures drop. And luckily for Amazon shoppers, one flannel shacket is currently on sale for up to 50 percent off.
Available in 14 "sharp-looking" colors and styles — including some with a hood — this option from Tanming features a turn-down lapel collar, tartan print, and rounded hemline in true flannel style. Two flapped chest pockets and two additional side pockets can securely stow away essentials, while metal buttons down the front and on the cuffs can quickly be snapped up in gusty weather. Also handy for chilly days, its heavier wool-blend weight provides warmth without sacrificing softness.
More than 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, making it one of the retailer's most popular shackets. Reviewers say they "absolutely love this jacket" and are "living in it" because of its comfort and versatility. By day, some suggest pairing it with leggings or straight-leg jeans, a turtleneck, and white sneakers or chunky boots, but some even say it layers nicely on a night-out, too, by throwing it over a plain dress for snuggly sophistication.
"It's oversized but flattering, the colors are great, and it's soft with pockets!" exclaimed one buyer. "I've had over 10 people ask me where I got it, so that's when you know a product is a winner. I will be wearing this with graphic tees and even sweaters… Great transitional piece that can be worn year round!"
"It is all I reach for anymore!" wrote another reviewer who said they're "wearing it to death." "[It's] so versatile and seriously my most worn item of the season. Buy it; you will not regret it."
Though reviewers agree this is a great buy (especially with a $25 discount on select colors), they also say the outer material is super soft, but warn that the inner arms do feel slightly itchy. One suggests, "Like other reviews say, it is a lot softer on the outside than the inside, so I would suggest [wearing] a long-sleeve shirt underneath if you're sensitive to that."
Shop the Amazon shopper-loved plaid shacket in sizes small through X-large, now on sale with prices starting at just $25.
