"25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits," the cookbook author and mom wrote on Instagram

Gordon Ramsay's Wife Rewears Her Wedding Dress After 25 Years of Marriage: 'Mama's Still Got It'

Tana Ramsay is celebrating like it's 1996!

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old cookbook author and mom of five slipped back into her wedding dress 25 years after she and husband Gordon Ramsay tied the knot in December 1996 — and it still fits!

"Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress- 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit@gordongram," Tana captioned an Instagram video of herself twirling in the satin short-sleeve gown, featuring a V-neck and full skirt.

The legendary British chef, restaurateur and television personality was quick to compliment his wife's ageless appearance, writing, "Omfg @tanaramsay 🔥" in the comment section.

Ramsay family friend David Beckham added "Wow," while thousands of Tana's fans and followers left heart eye and fire emojis.

Gordon posted a sweet photo from their wedding on Instagram in 2018, writing, "22yrs today.... happy anniversary gorgeous @tanaramsay thx Gx"

In April 2019, Tana and Gordon welcomed their fifth child, a son named Oscar James Ramsay. The couple also share Matilda, 19, twins Holly and Jack, 21, and Megan, 23.

"After 3 baftas and one Emmy … finally we have won an Oscar, please welcome Oscar James Ramsay, who touched down at 12:58 today for some lunch ! Xxx" the proud dad wrote on Instagram.

Tana Ramsey and television Gordon Ramsay Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images

Gordon announced in a sweet Instagram video earlier that year that he and his wife were expecting again, more than two years after a devastating loss.

Although it's too early to tell whether Oscar will have their father's cooking skills, Ramsay has already shown that he doesn't go easy on his family in the kitchen.

Matilda revealed as much last year during a talk show appearance promoting her first cookbook, Tilly's Kitchen Takeover.