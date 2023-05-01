Tan France is kicking off summer in style.

The lead stylist at Express and star of Queer Eye is all about "dressing to look nice" this season (and forever).

"For years now, dressing to look nice has not been a thing — it's been about dressing over the top," France tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's nice to put a look on and think it looks really chic. And in 20 years time, I can go back and think I look lovely."

To achieve this goal, and in the spirit of moving the "f--- on from street style," France, 40, is reaching for all things tailored for summer, because no matter the weather, tailoring is always appropriate, he says.

Express

"I love a great suit," France tells PEOPLE amid Express' summer Style Editors campaign. "I love a great blazer. It never goes out of style, and that's something that Express does really well. I love oversized at the moment and great shirting. I'm looking forward to going back to celebrating tailoring and classic style this summer."

France calls Express "timeless and classic," believing that it's a store that has a little something for everyone, for any event (and he's quick to advise shoppers to not sleep on the jewelry!).

France may work with Express now, mentoring the brand's Style Editors, but when he first moved to the U.S. over a decade ago, he admits to PEOPLE that he thought it was a "party brand" that was not for him.

However, "when I first was going to do an Express shoot, they sent me a suit," France says. "I hadn't decided yet if I was going to work with the brand, but they sent me a suit and told me to just try it. I put it on, and for the first time in years, I was able to wear a suit without tailoring it literally at all. Express is still the only brand that I can buy off the rack and don't need to tailor the suit in any way. I think that is incredible."

Express

His role with the brand has grown to include guiding and inspiring the Style Editors (not to mention starring on the brand's social media and site).

"I've said it a thousand times and I'm going to say it again — it's easy enough to put clothes on, it's a lot more difficult to style it out," France says. And that's where the brand's Style Editors come in.

The Style Editors are a community of fashion-minded people chosen by the brand to help influence shoppers' behavior, both in stores and online, and who also get to be a part of the Express brand by starring in campaigns.

"I love that I actually get to do so much when it comes to how we style for the customer," France tells PEOPLE. "Express is so invested in the styling community, and that's the reason they hire the likes of me to be able to speak to them and say I've been there and know how much hard work it is. I understand what it means to make somebody feel good."

The newest campaign was done in Miami earlier this year, with Style Editors and France coming together to show off the latest styles. At a cocktail party celebrating the wrap of the get-together, France surprised the Style Editors by showing up to give them a pep talk.

Express

The Emmy nominee rose to fame as the style pro on Netflix's Queer Eye, where he guided the show's heroes to wear clothes that made them feel like their best selves. It was there that he started really getting into Express and learning more about the brand.

"There are so many great options for every hero I have on the show," he says. "That is mostly where I style from now, and to be able to take [the heroes] to a store and know I can get them something that's going to make them feel incredible is incredible. And it's at a price point that is accessible."

But beyond using Express to help his heroes and styling clients feel incredible, France also uses it for his own confidence, though he admits that it's something that's still a work in progress for him. He highlights his Next in Fashion co-host Gigi Hadid as someone who looks good in everything — including sheer, which is a trend France hates. He says that's "exciting for her" but he hasn't quite gotten to the point where he feels confident in everything he wears.

"I try to build other people's confidence, and at some point in my life, I'm going to start working on my own," he says. "I'm not quite there yet."

Shop all of Express' newest styles online and in stores now.