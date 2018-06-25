Queer Eye‘s Tan France wants to make sure SNL star Pete Davidson‘s style game is on point now that he’s officially engaged to pop star Ariana Grande.

During France’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the fashion expert shared his excitement about Grande and Davidson’s big news.

“I’m very very, happy for them. I couldn’t be more happy. I think if anybody finds love, that’s amazing. I will always support that,” France said. And when a caller asked the Queer Eye star if he’s helped the future groom pick out stylish clothing to wear for Grande, Tan added, “I just went shopping with him a couple of days ago — so yes!”

Peter West/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In March, France filmed a skit for SNL with Davidson when he was still dating Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, where the two guys visited a department store for the first time together (they were in Saks Fifth Avenue) to shop for new pieces the comedian could wear around his then-girlfriend’s family.

But now that Davidson’s happily engaged to Grande after only a few weeks of dating, the rest of the Queer Eye gang also shared their own well wishes for the young couple on WWHL.

“We all know them and they’re sweet. I texted them immediately and was like, ‘Hey! Did you get engaged? Oh my gosh, congratulations! I want to send a gift!’ But I was really being nosy and he didn’t text me back,” Karamo Brown revealed to the host. “So I really have no details. I felt like it was my information too and I don’t have it.”

Antoni Porowski defended Davidson’s decision to propose to Grande after only knowing each other for a month. “Sometimes you just know,” he said.

Davidson finally confirmed his engagement to Grande during last Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, telling the late-night host, “I feel like I won a contest, so sick. It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

Splash News

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. The comedian proposed with a dazzling 3-carat engagement ring from Manhattan-based jeweler Greg Yuna, whom he paid a jaw-dropping $93,000 in May.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend,” a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. “It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”