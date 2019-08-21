RHOC's Tamra Judge Is Giving Away Her Old Wedding Dress to a Bride in Need: 'Only Worn Once!'

Tamra Judge is holding on to the ultimate piece of Housewives memorabilia — and she’s ready to give it away to one lucky fan in need.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 51, has uncovered the white wedding dress she wore to marry ex-husband Simon Barney in 1998, and she’s donating it to a bride-to-be looking for a gown of her own.

Judge posted about the giveaway on Instagram, Wednesday, a day after the dress showed up on the latest episode of RHOC.

Her mother, Sandy Baker, had been keeping the dress in her closet throughout the years, carrying it around with her from house to house. She found it when she was moving into her new apartment, and gave it back to Judge.

“I haven’t seen the dress in 20 years,” Judge said on the episode. “I though I threw it away. I had no idea my mom was holding on to my wedding dress.”

Though the dress didn’t have the best memories for Judge — seeing as her marriage with Barney, which ended in 2011, was contentious and split their family apart — the reality star still admitted on RHOC that the dress was “cute.”

That’s why she decided to pay it forward.

“Do you know someone that is in need of a size 2 white wedding dress?” Judge wrote on Instagram. “I’m giving my wedding dress away 👰🏼 to someone in need. It’s in perfect condition (only worn once 😂).”

Interested parties must follow Judge’s company, Vena CBD, on Instagram, tag their friend, and tell them why they want the gown. Only residents in the USA will be considered.

Judge will be announcing the lucky recipient this weekend.

As for the dress itself, it’s a strapless gown with a fitted bodice, full skirt, and sheer high-cut neckline.

On her big day, Judge paired it with white silk gloves and a matching veil.

Image zoom Tamra Judge Getty Images

Prior to marrying Barney, Judge wed Darren Vieth from 1985 to 1990. She’s currently married to Eddie Judge, whom she wed in her own spinoff special — RHOC: Tamra’s OC Wedding — in 2013.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.