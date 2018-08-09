Tony DiMaio/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock; Neilson Barnard/Getty; Alison Buck/Getty

When you’re a celebrity, a great pair of red carpet-ready heels is a must have. In fact, they’re one of the few components of a star’s style arsenal that actually get worn (gasp) more than once. And in the case of Tamara Mellon’s Frontline Sandals ($395-$425), they’re worn over and over again, by just about everyone in Hollywood. And if you want to join the ranks of the A-listers who love the style, read on for the exclusive code that will knock $100 off your order.

Since they were first introduced in 2014, celebs have been flocking to the Frontline Sandals in a major way and these strappy stunners show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. They’ve appeared on everyone from Mandy Moore to Khloé Kardashian; Chloe Grace Moretz, Miranda Kerr, Tracee Ellis Ross, Elle Fanning, Halle Berry, and Jasmine Tookes have all taken them for a spin. Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner even wore coordinating black and white pairs to the American Music Awards way back in 2015. Actresses, singers, models and more — the Frontline Sandals have seemingly universal appeal.

So what is it about these particular heels that makes them so widely beloved? We’re thinking it has to do with versatility — and flattery. With clear plastic straps the Frontline Sandals look almost like they’re floating atop the foot, rather than wrapping all the way around, which gives an elongating effect. They won’t distract from a stylish outfit but they won’t look boring, either. A true win-win when you’re a regular in front of the cameras.

The Frontline Sandals also come in a variety of colorways and fabrications, including nappa leather, patent leather, suede and glitter. There’s even a bridal version – a white glitter style that comes in two heel height options.

Have you caught the bug for these beauties yet? If so, you’re in luck. Exclusively for People readers through October 31, Tamara Mellon is offering $100 off any order — with no minimum — using the special promo code PEOPLE100.

No matter if you’re not an awards show regular: these heels are just as perfect with jeans for date night as they are with a cocktail dress. A slew of stylish stars can’t be wrong — right?