Tamar Braxton Warns 'Pick Ya Lash Girl Wisely' After Botched Eyelash Extensions — See the Pic

Tamar Braxton learned a valuable lesson about the importance of finding the right beauty technician.

On Monday, the singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner, 42, shared a photo of herself showing off a botched eyelash extensions job.

“Ladies pick ya lash girl wisely!!” Braxton wrote in the caption. “They don’t have NO love for you if u walking around like this!! 😫😂😂😂😂😩🙏🏼 #sorrytomylashes.”

That’s not the only beauty mishap Braxton has found herself in recently.

On Oct. 27, the “All the Way Home” songstress shared a quote meme on her Instagram that read, “Your hair being f—ed up will ruin your ENTIRE weekend plans.”

“So I’m in the house,” Braxton added, in the post’s caption. “Periodt.”

Braxton was last linked to Nigerian financial consultant David Adefeso.

“It’s new,” she told PEOPLE Now in April. “I just want to keep it to myself for as long as I can.”

“He’s not a television person. He’s in finance, so he’s cool in his field. He’s not on social media. We just have a regular, amazing relationship.”

The Braxton family approves. “They love him. He’s really kind of hard to not love. He’s a great guy, comes from a great family, has great morals. And he loves my son to pieces. What’s not to love?”