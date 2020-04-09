Tallulah Willis' Shaved Head Makes Her Look Exactly Like Mom Demi Moore in G.I. Jane

Image zoom Tallulah Willis/ Instagram; AF archive / Alamy

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Demi Moore!

On Tuesday, the actress’s youngest daughter Tallulah Willis shared a topless photo to Instagram that showed her flaunting a shaved head, looking identical to Moore’s character in her 1997 action flick G.I. Jane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo, taken by 26-year-old Tallulah’s big sister Rumer Willis, was also shared to Rumer’s Instagram account, along with two other similar portraits, all taken outdoors.

“Shaved this nugget’s head today,” Rumer, 31, captioned one picture, writing alongside another, “I love her so much” — the latter caption of which Tallulah responded to with, “Gasp I love you too.”

“You look exactly like your mom in GI Jane ! Beautiful!” one fan wrote in the comments of Tallulah’s Instagram photo, while another wrote, “Modern GI Jane” and a third said, “GI Jane returns!!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Bruce Willis’ Wife Cheers on Husband and Ex Demi Moore as They Self-Isolate: “Looking Good Squad”

The mastermind behind the electric shears was none other than Tallulah’s dad Bruce Willis, who pitched in to help shave his daughter’s head in a video shared to Tallulah’s Instagram feed the same day.

This isn’t this first time Tallulah has channeled Moore, 57, in G.I. Jane. She shaved her head before in November 2014 and revealed in Nylon‘s May 2015 issue that the movie actually played a role in inspiring her to do so.

“I thought if I could feel beautiful with no hair then I will literally feel good in any situation,” she said. “I actually watched G.I. Jane two days before I shaved my head. I don’t think I was 100 percent inspired by it, but I think it may have manifested the idea in my mind.”

In May 2015, Tallulah shared an Instagram photo of herself in a “G.I. Jane” T-shirt, army-esque pants and serious black sunglasses, adding “#babyOneill” [sic] to her caption — a reference to Moore’s character in the film, Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil.

RELATED VIDEO: Willow Smith Has Head Shaved While Locked in Glass Box for 24-Hour Art Exhibit



Tallulah has been practicing social distancing alongside mom Moore and dad Bruce, 65, amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two exes recently reunited during their self-isolation, a source confirmed to PEOPLE earlier this month, wearing matching green striped pajamas while smiling at the camera as their middle daughter Scout Willis posed in the background with film director Dillon Buss.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah wrote in the caption.

“Not many can pull that color off! Looking good squad,” Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, commented on the post, adding three green hearts and a crying-laughing emoji.