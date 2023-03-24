Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Pokes Fun at Nepo Baby Conversation with Cheeky T-Shirts

One shirt reads, "All my sisters are nepo babies"

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 24, 2023 04:53 PM
buuski/Instagram
Photo: buuski/Instagram

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter happily accepts her nepo baby status.

Tallulah Willis took to Instagram on Wednesday to proudly declare just that — with her graphic T-shirt that read "All my sisters are nepo babies."

The youngest of the Willis children, who starred in a handful of films in the late '90s and early 2000s, doesn't care about the reputation she may have because of her famous parents.

The 29-year-old paired her cheeky shirt with a comfy pair of jeans and a crown on her head, fully settling into her status as the child of Hollywood royalty.

buuski/Instagram
buuski/Instagram

Some people in her comment weren't too thrilled to see the actress openly claim the title, commenting things like, "Must be nice…" Many friends and fans laughed at the self-deprecating post, writing things like, "We stan a sense of humor 🙌," and "Who cares; you are all beautiful and smart."

This post comes after the star wore another eye-catching graphic tee, only this one was in support of her famous father, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

In the Instagram photo Tallulah shared Monday, she is posed next to her mother and dog, Pilaf, while wearing another white tee, this one with her dad's face and name from the movie The Return of Bruno. She captioned the photo, "Club Bruno !"

buuski/Instagram
buuski/Instagram

Moore also pokes fun at the nepo baby topic with her own outfit — an ironic hat emblazoned with the word "ACTOR."

The shirt in honor of Bruce and his work is just the latest in a string of supportive ways the family has rallied around him after his diagnosis earlier this year.

Demi Moore Bruce Willis family book club
Demi Moore/Instagram

The Die Hard star's family — wife Emma Heming Willis, their children, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, as well as Moore and their children, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah — have come together to help him "live as full a life as possible," the family told PEOPLE in a statement in February.

"The focus for Bruce is to keep him active. He has a busy schedule with activities every day. They make sure both his body and brain is exercised," a source also told PEOPLE.

