Tallulah Willis Gets Candid About Her Skin Struggles—and Says She's 'Truly Proud' of Her Progress

The 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis also shared the treatments and products that have helped clear up her complexion

Tallulah Willis has been committed to her skincare routine — and she's seeing the results!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis opened up about her acne journey on Instagram, posting a series of progress pictures and sharing the products and estheticians who helped her on her journey to clear skin.

"we have *ascended* to peak alien dewy supple goals," Tallulah captioned her post, adding that she used a divine symphony" of treatments and products from iS Clinical, UK-based brand MZ Skin and dermatologist-backed brand Dr. Loretta Skincare to improve her complexion.

The star — who admitted she's a "chronic picker" when it comes to dealing with breakouts and blemishes — said that "NOT TOUCHIN MY PRECIOUS DELICATE FACHE W GRUBBY NAILS IN 4 - COUNT EM' - 4 MONTHS 🙃🙃🙃" also helped clear up her skin.

"I don't think I've ever used this many emojis, or felt so motivated to brag - but I am truly forkin proud !!!" Tallulah wrote, joking, "S/O to my handlebar 'stache of scab that occurred 2 days before a [Good Morning America] appearance and a Vogue shoot - what a ride it has truly been!"

"all this being said, I am most likely going to sabotage all this progress, but until then I am going to marinate in an attitude of gratitude," she concluded.

This is not the first time Tallulah has been candid about her physical appearance on Instagram — earlier this year, the star opened up about insecurities she has dealt with over the years.

Willis began her message with a trigger warning around body dysmorphic disorder, and shared a photograph of herself alongside a series of shots of mom Moore, 58, from various decades to illustrate her sentiment about comparison robbing her of joy..

"Took me way too long to realize that: A. Aging happens without your control, time passes and your face can change 🤷🏻‍♂️," she said. "B. I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [Bruce Willis'] twin since birth - I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability - FALSE!I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)."

"C. You need to soothe the wound within your soul before trying to 'fix' the outsides," Willis added.

Continuing her candid caption, Willis told her followers to "Be mindful of the special and impressionable minds around you and their access to social media and potential triggering imagery or the indicators that hyper-focusing on ones appearance goes deeper then just wanting to feel good in their own skin."

"we all want to feel good, and confident but when it creeps into a deeper, spookier place where it begins to devour your essence bit by bit, ask for help," she added. "Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle."