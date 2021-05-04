See Tallulah Willis' Enormous Emerald Engagement Ring from Fiancé Dillon Buss

Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter, announced her engagement to director Dillon Buss on Instagram

We can't take our eyes off of Tallulah Willis' magnificent diamond sparkler from fiancé Dillon Buss.

The youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis couldn't contain her excitement when she shared the news of her engagement to Buss with her family, friends and followers on Instagram. "with absolute most certainty," she captioned a series of photos of the moment Buss, a film director, got down on one knee.

Shortly after posting the intimate proposal pics, Willis, 27, shared a close-up video of her left hand and her enormous new engagement ring. "HANDS STILL SHAKIN' — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I'm FIANCÉNCHED," she excitedly captioned the Instagram post.

Willis' emerald-cut center stone features beveled edges and is set on with four prongs on a minimal yellow gold band. The star credited Brooklyn-based Karina Noel as the jeweler behind the ring.

"Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Making this work of art was a true honor ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Noel wrote when she shared the ring on her Instagram Story.

Buss also shared some sweet photos with his fiancée as they celebrated the exciting day together after he popped the question.

"I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus," he wrote on Instagram.

Willis' older sisters shared in her excitement, with Scout, 29, commenting, "💍😭💍😭💍💍 weeping, I am so f---ing excited."

She also posted on her own Instagram: "I'm so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭"

Rumer, 32, also posted a tribute to the couple. "I love these crazy kids," she wrote.