Tallulah Willis Channels Mom Demi Moore with New Ghost-Inspired Pixie Cut

Tallulah Belle Willis is rocking a new hairstyle — and it’s a recreation of one of her mom Demi Moore‘s famous throwback looks.

Tallulah, 25, posted snaps of her new pixie cut to Instagram earlier this week, sharing a side view of the haircut in a mirror selfie.

“We did the Demi,” she captioned the post, referencing her mom’s iconic hairstyle as Molly Jensen in the 1990 film Ghost, which starred Moore alongside Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg.

Tallulah’s famous friends commented on her post with a slew of compliments, including Selma Blair, who wrote, “So chic. 🖤” On a second selfie she took of the new haircut, her sister Rumer Willis commented, “I can’t even deal with you 😍😍😍.”

Moore, 57, also reposted Tallulah’s mirror selfie on her own Instagram page, captioning the photo, “Like mother, like daughter.”

Romance-thriller film Ghost was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Swayze starred as the ghost of Moore’s character’s murdered lover, while Goldberg won an Academy Award for playing a psychic who helps him save her. The movie became a surprise summer hit and remains a classic.

On Thanksgiving last week, Moore shared a throwback photo of herself and her three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah on Instagram.

“Thankful for my girls ❤️ Happy Thanksgiving!” the actress — who shares her daughters with ex Bruce Willis — wrote in the caption.

Hours later, the proud mama went on to share another photo of herself with Tallulah, Rumer and Scout wearing matching all-black outfits as they celebrated the holiday together.

“If you want to join our Thanksgiving, just wear matching @nakedcashmereand bring a furry friend,” she wrote of their coordinating ensembles. “Thankful for this bunch.”