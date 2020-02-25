Tallulah Willis Gets Arm Tattoo Removed: 'I Was 20 and Impulsive'

Tallulah Willis is saying goodbye to one of her tattoos.

On Monday, Tallulah — the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — revealed she had gotten a tattoo removed, sharing an Instagram photo of her arm in a white bandage.

“TATTOOS R FUN UNTIL THER [sic] NOT ~~,” Tallulah, 26, captioned the post, which shows her inside LaserAway — a laser hair and tattoo removal clinic in Beverly Hills, California.

“Thankful that magic erasers for skeen exists @laseraway *disclaimer my arms are burning as deep as my ego, but it really does work,” Tallulah added.

As for why she decided to remove the ink, Tallulah told a fan, “I was 20 and impulsive.”

Tallulah also explained she didn’t quite “understand the word ‘permanent'” at the time.

Tallulah’s sister Rumer Willis also visited LaserAway when she had her tattoos removed in 2017.

“Feeling myself in these glasses @LaserAway thanks for zapping my tats #iwasyoungandcrazy #istilllovethem #laseraway,” Rumer, 31, wrote on Instagram.

Tallulah’s decision to get one of her tattoos removed comes after she previously opened up about regretting the ink back in 2016.

During an interview with W Magazine, Tallulah told the publication, “I have 28 and only regret one.”

“Only a few of them have some deeper meaning for me, most of them just feel like little decor on the bod,” she said.

Tallulah Willis Leon Bennett/WireImage

“I can’t stop getting them, much to Mama’s chagrin. My favorite one is on my right arm and it’s the head of a creature Scouter and I collaborated on when we were on bored on an airplane,” Tallulah said.

“In my impulsive way, I decreed that I had to get it the moment we landed, which I did and thankfully it turned out pretty good,” she added.