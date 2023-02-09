Taika Waititi Reveals New 'R' Tattoo on His Hand Following Secret Wedding to Rita Ora

Taika Waititi just really loves rugby, okay?

The Thor: Love and Thunder director showed off a brand new hand tattoo on Instagram on Wednesday, implying that it was for his love of the sport. The actor now has an ornate letter "R" on his hand in an old English font. He captioned the photo and video of the ink, "​​I love Rugby."

Waititi's artist, Daniel Winter, who goes by Winterstone, also shared a glimpse at the tattoo earlier in the week, tagging the actor and joking about the meaning of the new ink. In his video, he wrote, "what's does it stand for???" also calling Waititi, 47, his "bro" and writing that it was good to see him.

Fans of both Winter's and Waititi's posts have jumped in to assert their idea that the "R" must be for Waititi's wife, Rita Ora. Though a source told PEOPLE last summer that the couple had gotten married, it wasn't until last month that Ora, 32, confirmed the news.

The pop star opened up during an interview with Heart Breakfast in promotion of her new single "You Only Love Me" last month, telling listeners that she had gotten married.

"Yes. Here we are," Ora said when asked if she was married. "They say everything happens for a reason. I am officially off the market, people!"

Shortly after sharing the news, the singer also started to show off her rings for the first time. She revealed her emerald engagement ring and gold wedding band during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I haven't actually shown anyone my ring, it's my first time showing my ring and because I love you and I feel like you're a part of our relationship…Look here it is," Ora said when host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the nuptials.

If Waititi's "R" tattoo is, indeed, in honor of his love, it wouldn't be the first tattoo he got in Ora's honor. The two actually already have a couple's tattoo. In 2021, the two were seen on the beach in Australia sporting tattoos of each other's initials for seemingly the first time, according to Daily Mail. Ora was seen with a "T" inside a heart on her foot, while Waititi's "R" was seen on his hip bone.

Ora and the filmmaker initially went public with their relationship after they were first linked back in April 2021, when she shared a photo of them embracing. The photo was captioned, "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love."