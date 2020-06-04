Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid’s Hair Stylist Loves These Hot Rollers — and They’re on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you love the super shiny and voluminous hairstyles Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid sport as they walk down the red carpet, you may want to invest in the T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe.

Celebrity hair stylist Laura Polko recently told Mane Addicts that the hot rollers are her go-to for effortlessly creating shine and body in clients’ hair, and it’s easy to see why she’s such a fan.

The rollers — which come in sets of eight and range in barrel size from 1.5 to 1.75 inches — feature cool grips around the edges to prevent you from burning yourself and come with a cute storage bag that keeps them organized in one place. But what really sets these hot rollers apart from others are the corresponding hair clips that hold the barrels in place. Unlike other options, these innovative clips don’t add dents to your hair, which Polko says is “game-changing.”

She also loves that the rollers “have two heat settings and the material is soft on hair to lock in shine.” As for how to use the rollers to achieve a glossy, voluminous ‘do, Laura says, “when putting rollers in, really brush through each section and make sure ends are flat on the roller and every hair is on it and not twisted around.”

“Take note of where you want your hair parted,” she continued. “If it’s a middle part, apply rollers on either side of the part. If it’s a ‘90s sexy volume you’re looking for, make sure all the rollers on the top row are going straight back.”

And it’s not just A-list hair stylists that use the hot rollers, hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers are fans too. One customer raved, “I am so impressed with these hot rollers, the technology is impeccable. I literally had salon-quality hair within 30 minutes! I have been looking for good quality hot rollers that deliver results and I am SO HAPPY that I came across these.”

Priced at $120, they are definitely a beauty investment, but luckily you can shop the hot rollers for less than $100 right now thanks to Nordstrom’s Clearance Sale. It’s rare to see these hair tools on sale, so if you’re looking to give these customer-loved and celebrity stylist-approved rollers a try for yourself, we suggest buying them now before they jump back to full price.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); nordstrom.com