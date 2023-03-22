SZA Strips Down for SKIMS Campaign as Kim Kardashian Praises Her 'Honesty, Confidence and Dynamic Energy'

Global R&B superstar SZA stars in the brand's latest Fits Everbody campaign

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 22, 2023 07:49 PM
SZA for SKIMS
Photo: Greg Swales/Skims

SZA is in her "Supermodel" era.

The R&B superstar stripped down to her shapewear to star in SKIMS latest Fits Everybody campaign.

The new campaign sees the "Kill Bill" singer pose in four of the brand's signature looks, including the fits everybody square neck bodysuit, the fits everybody bandeau, and the fits everybody unlined demi bra in both brown and black, with matching underwear for each of the looks.

SZA for SKIMS
Greg Swales/Skims

To model them, the "Kill Bill" singer posed in the shapewear, tugging at the hemlines and pouting into the camera with a crisp all-white background behind her. She accessorized with gold necklaces and rings.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, SZA gushed about the opportunity, saying, "I'm excited to be in SKIMS' latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy."

SZA for SKIMS
Greg Swales/Skims

Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of SKIMS, praised the star for her energy on set and thanked her for joining in on the campaign in the same press release, "SZA's honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She's truly the woman of the moment, and I'm so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS' latest campaign,".

CEO Jens Grede doubled down on Kardashian's claims, saying, "SZA is a defining voice in popular culture today; a multi-faceted artist who's an inspiration to women everywhere," adding that, "We are thrilled to spotlight SZA in this campaign as we believe she embodies the values of SKIMS."

SZA for SKIMS
Greg Swales/Skims

This campaign comes on the heels of a huge year for the 33-year-old singer-songwriter. The star recently just celebrated the release of her second studio album SOS which dominated the charts, spending ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

With this photoshoot, SZA joins a plethora of big names that have modeled for Kardashian's shapewear brand, including Snoop Dog, Rosalía, Brooke Shields, Indya Moore, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, The White Lotus's Simona Tobasco and Bea Granno, and, of course, Kim Kardashian herself.

