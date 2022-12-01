SZA Launches Second Collection with Crocs Inspired by Y2K Fashion: 'Comfortable and Cute'

Singer-songwriter SZA launches talks to PEOPLE about her new Crocs collaboration, her style and what to expect from her highly-anticipated music

Published on December 1, 2022 12:45 PM
Photo: Breyona Holt
Photo: Breyona Holt

SZA loves comfort. "It's my main vibe," she tells PEOPLE. Enter: Crocs. The Grammy winner previously teamed up with the uber-popular footwear brand on a clog and slide — and now she's back with two new pairs that hit different (we had to) in the cozywear department.

For the launch, SZA spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about the latest collaboration, when she feels the most confident and how she's stepping into her new era.

This time around, the "Good Days" singer reimagined two of the brand's quintessential silhouettes – the Classic Cozzzy Sandal ($80) and the Classic Crush Clog ($75) – with an early aughts touch.

Each is covered in a retro denim print and can be leveled up with Crocs' star accessory – quirky Y2K-inspired Jibbitz charms including a flip phone, floppy disk, puka shells and macaroni pasta, SZA's favorite. "I just wanted to add [ones] that are quirky, but still me," she says.

"Crocs is super-versatile. I can be comfortable and be cute at the same time," says SZA, who admits she wears her pairs "at all times and anywhere" and also confesses that if she ever attends the Grammys again, she plans to "wear pajamas and Crocs."

Starting Dec. 1, fans can enter a chance to win a pair by texting 812-SZA-CROC (winners will be notified on Dec. 5) or can enter an online drawing on crocs.com from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8.

SZA says her style emulates "deep Brooklyn normcore" — layered with sexiness. Yet what really inspires her outfits is the energy she feels in the moment, "then everything else follows suit. It just answers itself," she says.

Listening to her intuition is what makes her feel most confident, whether she's in her "cozy bag" or transforming herself into a completely different character.

To young girls and women striving to express their unapologetic selves, SZA says, "In general [it's about] not doing what people tell you to do and just following your heart, even if it feels wrong in terms of disappointing people or making alternative decisions."

Alongside her return with Crocs, the Oscar nominee has much to look forward to before the year wraps.

On Dec. 3 she'll make her comeback to Saturday Night Live, where she'll take the stage in a "very New York" outfit (with nods to Jerry Seinfeld) for a performance inspired by her latest music video.

She's also preparing for the release of her highly-anticipated album S.O.S., which will mark her first full album drop in five years.

"The sound is a little bit of literally everything. It's a little angry as an overview, but some of it is really beautiful and soft and heartfelt. It's about heartbreak, it's about being lost, it's about being pissed," teases SZA.

Sonically, the album represents the genre range she desires to achieve as an artist who doesn't want to be "boxed into anything."

Lyrically, SZA says S.O.S. is a "wordy" tracklist with "definitely with lots of yelling." But, she can't predict exactly which line will be the latest "SZAlation" (lyrics or quotes from the singer-songwriter that fans have turned into viral pop culture revelations) to take off on social media. "There's too many, actually. You have to see."

With a new year approaching, SZA wants to embark on a "new start in every way."

"It's my first album in five years, so I'm ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life," she explains. "Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time."

