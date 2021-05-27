SZA Turns Down Magazine Cover Shoot After Claiming Publication Wouldn't Hire a Black Photographer

The R&B songstress did not share the identity of the publication, despite fans urging her to do so

SZA is opening up why she turned down a magazine cover story after a publication allegedly refused to hire a Black photographer.

The "Good Days" singer, 31, said Tuesday on Twitter, "I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth . Respectfully I can't do it."

After fans asked SZA to name the publication, the star said in a follow-up tweet, "Das not my vibe but there's TOO many elite black creatives rn to not allow it."

In a third tweet, the Grammy nominee gave shoutouts to Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan and Wonderland magazines, all of which recently did cover shoots with the star, "for all using black photogs in our recent covers."

"gotta celebrate when it's RIGHT too !" she added.

SZA addressed the issue again on Wednesday in a comment on The Shade Room's Instagram post. "It's not deep I jus like the way my ppl SEE me. I love how we magnify us through our own unique gaze . Its artful and magical. Jus Not into fitting "the white gaze" rn .Love and Respect ❤️," she wrote.

In SZA's Cosmo cover story, published in January, the R&B songstress spoke about how 2020 — with its pandemic and monthslong lockdown — changed her.

"2020 definitely affected my ability to create and just the way I see everything," she told the publication. "It forced me to restructure."