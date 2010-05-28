SYTYCD's Cat Deeley Uses Her Vintage Finds to Inspire Her New Jewelry Line

Wearing vintage on the red carpet has long been considered chic, but while many celebrities lean on stylists and professional curators to source past-decade pieces, a few intrepid fashion plates–like So You Think You Can Dance‘s leggy host Cat Deeley–enjoy the thrill of the hunt themselves. “It can be incredibly intimidating for a lot of women, because they don’t have the time or the inclination,” the British beauty explained to PEOPLE at Tuesday’s 35th Annual Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills, where she wore a goddess-like taupe Sonia Rykiel gown paired with bold dangling gold earrings. “I’m quite good at finding these little hidden treasures.” So good, in fact, that the former model-turned-television host is launching a new jewelry line for QVC next month, inspired by her own vintage collection, which she has slowly amassed while on the road for the show. “When I’m going off and traveling around the country on the audition tour, I go to all these vintage shops–anywhere from L.A. to New York to Memphis to Nashville to wherever. And I [find] all these amazing vintage designs,” she divulged. And lucky for us, Cat’s new QVC collection is designed to look just like these one-off items–only updated with bold modern accents. So what tends to catch her eye? Says the statuesque star, “It’s always a bit of a statement piece.” We can’t wait to see the new collection on June 18! –Marissa Patlingrao Cooley; reporting by Scott Huver