These ‘Buttery Soft’ Leggings with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Are #1 Best-Sellers in 3 Categories on Amazon

At this point, it should come as no surprise that Amazon houses tons of great leggings. Its best-sellers have thousands of reviews — even tens of thousands — from enthusiastic shoppers that just can’t get over how comfortable they are. And while some leggings tend to make it to just one best-sellers chart, this particular pair is so popular that it’s actually made it to three.

The Syrinx High Waisted Leggings are currently dominating the women’s running tights, novelty leggings, and sports tights and leggings categories on Amazon. Backed by 3,000 solid five-star ratings, the leggings are made with a polyester and spandex-blend fabric that’s breathable, soft, and quick-drying. They come in multiple colors (including black, gray, and olive), range in size from S/M to 2XL, and are mostly sold in packs of three for $27.99. Shoppers love that they’re so affordable (about $9 a pair!) and say they feel “buttery soft,” “silky,” and like “wearing a satin cloud.”

“I am obsessed with these leggings,” one shopper wrote. “I’ve been on the hunt for a pair of super high-waisted, super comfortable, non-athletic leggings, and these fit the bill completely. They’re the softest leggings I have ever owned, they are not see-through, and they come all the way up to my ribcage. (They could be folded down if you’re not after that look)… Despite hitting so high, they don’t feel constricting at all.”

A majority of reviewers also mention that the Syrnix leggings are overall the best leggings they’ve ever had. “I spent $25 on a pair from Target and they are horrible. These leggings from Amazon just blow everything else out of the water, especially for the price,” another wrote.

Whether you have plenty of leggings already or are looking to add some more to your wardrobe, the Syrinx High Waisted Leggings sound like a must-have for anyone.