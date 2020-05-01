This Luxury Robe Jumped 239% in Sales in Two Weeks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you had any doubts that the masses were, in fact, lounging extra hard these days, look no further than Parachute’s enormous spike in robe sales over the past two weeks. In just half a month, the bedding brand and all-around purveyor of comfy has reported a 55 percent increase in orders for its Cloud Cotton Robe and a 239 percent increase on its Amber colorway in particular.

The double-ply gauze knit is equal parts snuggly, breathable, and absorbent, which makes it great for slipping into right out of the shower. Its Turkish cotton make-up offers an addictively touchable handfeel enhanced by a puckered weave that skims the body. The unique material doesn’t bog down like terry cloth, and it’s more substantive than satin. Rather, it offers a happy medium between bundled and breezy.

Because of its lightweight design, the robe gives off a summer dress vibe. Cinched at the waist with a tie belt and featuring two hidden side pockets, we wouldn’t at all mind wearing it as one. For now, we’ll settle for letting it pass as an Isabel Marant blouse or vintage Pierre Cardin wrap.

The Amber iteration is undeniably deserving of its best-seller status. The turmeric-toned garment dye is rich and warm, evoking Moroccan bedrooms and golden hour and emerging from a wooden sauna.

This shade — as well as white, rose, surplus (which is army green-ish), and gray — is just under $100 on Parachute’s website and thankfully available in four sizing options. Shop the robe whose popularity doubled, tripled, and then some at Parachute.

