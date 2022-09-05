Sylvester Stallone Wanted to Alter Jennifer Flavin Tattoo to Make Her Look Like Wonder Woman: Tattoo Artist

"We discussed making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman]," tattoo artist Mike DeVries tells PEOPLE of the ink Sylvester Stallone recently had covered up

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on September 5, 2022 09:25 PM
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sylvester Stallone was talking about altering his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin long before she filed for divorce last month, according to the man who gave Stallone the tattoo of Flavin's face years ago.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Mike DeVries recalls inking Stallone — who recently covered up the body art with a tribute to his late dog and Rocky costar, Butkus — in 2007. Days later, the couple announced their split.

"I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman]," says DeVries.

He points out that Wonder Woman wears a yellow tiara on her head, which wouldn't "work" over the darker portion of Flavin's hair in the tattoo on his shoulder.

"All of her hair would just shine through," he says, adding that he ultimately did not alter that specific tattoo.

Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram

The tattoo artist, who says he's given Stallone several more since then, tells PEOPLE the actor is "one of those guys who just knows what he wants."

Recalling the moment he created the image of Flavin, DeVries says Stallone made it clear he wanted a tattoo of her face, however, he also requested a few special touches.

"He wanted the colors brighter. 'Brighter, brighter. We got to get these colors brighter,' " says DeVries.

He continues, "We decided on a specific image. And usually when you pick the image, you don't want to veer too far away from it ... So I remember getting done, I got the hair done. I'm starting to work on the face now. And I'm starting to work up. I get the chin, and I'm working on the lips, and I get the lips pretty much done."

That's when DeVries says Stallone got a bit more specific. "He is like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on a second. [I] want you to do the lips like this.' And he gets out different magazine covers. And he is like, 'Make it like this.' "

DeVries says he finessed the image until he got it to a point where Stallone was "happy" with it.

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone Denies 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets in Jennifer Flavin Divorce

Stallone covered up the tattoo last month, which DeVries says "looks good." DeVries — whose celebrity clients include Donnie Wahlberg, Travis Barker and Chris Daughtry — says he recently reached out to Stallone but did not hear back. "I was basically telling him, 'Hey, if you need the dog fixed up or any more, I'm here for you,' " DeVries says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stallone previously told TMZ he was trying to freshen up the tattoo, but it was instead ruined, so he decided to cover it up with Butkus.

The 76-year-old also addressed reports that his breakup with Flavin came after he got a Rottweiler, Dwight, and a disagreement over the canine triggered other arguments that led to the divorce filing.

"We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he told TMZ. "We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

In an exclusive statement, Flavin told PEOPLE of the breakup, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters."

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," the businesswoman/model added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Rambo actor said, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone Denies 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets in Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Had 'Issues for Years' Before Breakup: She 'Had Enough' (Sources)
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Stallone rollout
Inside Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's Issues: 'He Tends to Do Things on a Whim' (Source)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Jennifer Flavin was seen two weeks ago leaving Craigs Restaurant, trying hard not to be recognized.
Jennifer Flavin Was Seen Without Wedding Ring Days Before Filing for Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at a special screening of MGM and Prime Video's SAMARITAN
Sylvester Stallone Makes First Public Appearance Since Jennifer Flavin Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
Actor Sylvester Stallone and brother actor Frank Stallone arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "The Expendables 3" at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 11, 2014 in Hollywood, California.
Sylvester Stallone's Brother Calls Him 'Real Pro' for Finishing TV Series amid 'Tough Obstacles'
Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Tattoo of His Wife with Ink of Late Dog and 'Rocky' Castmate, Butkus
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone took the stage at his brother Frank's headlining show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night. Sly's wife of 25 years recently filed for divorce. Pictured: Sylvester Stallone,Frank Stallone Ref: SPL5337193 030922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Sylvester Stallone Upbeat at Brother Frank's Atlantic City Concert amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin's Daughter Called Her 'Strongest Woman' Days Before Divorce from Sylvester Stallone