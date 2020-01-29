Sylvester Stallone Ditches the Dye to Debut Full Head of Gray Hair

Sylvester Stallone ditched his signature dark hair to embrace his natural gray color — and officially join the silver fox club.

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old actor revealed his natural gray hair to his fans on social media, marking a bold departure from his signature dark color.

Image zoom Sylvester Stallone/Twitter

“Keep punching my friends,” the Rocky actor said in a five-second clip posted to both Instagram and Twitter, with his full head of silver hair and beard front and center, while sitting in the back seat of a car.

Alongside his uplifting video, the actor wrote, “Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying — it’s human nature.”

He continued: “Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK,” ending with the hashtag, “#KeepPunching”

The Golden Globe-winner typically sports a dark hue and after going natural with his gray, fans were very supportive.



Image zoom JB Lacroix/WireImage

One Instagram user wrote, “Proud of you with the silver hair,” while another commented: “Stay true to the gray!! Looks good on ya!”

Another fan replied to Stallone, “Stay gray, my friend. Stay gray #staygold.” And friends of Stallone praised his look. DeJour Media founder, Jason Binn, wrote, “Love you brother!”

Stallone is an expert at dyeing hair. In fact, he has played the role of hairstylist for his three daughters, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet.

Michelle Pugh, who has created individual looks for each of the girls, told PEOPLE in 2017 that Sylvester has a major say in their final looks, even to the point of having colored their hair in the past.

“The girls and [their mom] Jennifer have told me Sly’s father was a hairdresser — and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor,” Pugh said “He colored Sistine and Sophia’s hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlett had some lightening he had done on her a few months back. He is very much the stamp of approval on whether or not we’ve done a good job, on the girls and Jennifer. And I love that.”

Stallone’s uplifting motivational post comes right after his Instagram tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The actor mourned the loss of the former Los Angeles Laker, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, by posting a photo of him chatting to Bryant on the sidelines at a Laker game.

“The world lost a great man and a great champion,” Stallone captioned the photo from 2015. “I feel so bad for his family. Breaks my heart. Athlete, writer, innovator, role model, #OneOfAKind.”

The Creed star often sat courtside at L.A. Laker games, usually joined by his three daughters.