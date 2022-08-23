Sylvester Stallone Covers Up Tattoo of His Wife with Ink of Late Dog and 'Rocky' Castmate, Butkus

Sylvester Stallone just had a tattoo refresh.

The Rocky actor, 76, recently added a tribute to his late dog Butkus, who appeared in the movie and its sequel, on his bicep, covering a previous tattoo of his wife Jennifer Flavin's face.

"Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," Stallone's publicist Michelle Bega told the Daily Mail after the outlet posted photos showing the actor's tattoo coverup.

She continued, "Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th anniversary in May, and marked the milestone occasion with respective Instagram tributes to each other.

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," Stallone, 75, captioned a photo carousel of the pair. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

In a post she has since deleted, Flavin, 53, wrote alongside her own snapshot collection, "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!"

She concluded, "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!🥰❤️❤️❤️"

Stallone's new tattoo features a profile shot of the bullmastiff who died in 1981 from a heart attack, according to multiple outlets.

Stallone has long professed his love for the canine, and in 2017, he posted a picture of his younger self and a puppy-dog Butkus on Instagram.

At the time when the photo was taken in 1971, Stallone said he and the dog were "both thin, hungry and living in a flophouse above a subway stop."

In the post, he revealed he at one point had to sell the dog for $40 because he couldn't afford to buy food.

"After the screenplay for Rocky sold, and I could buy and buy him back, but the new owner knew I was desperate, and charged me $15,000 … He was worth every penny!" Stallone wrote.