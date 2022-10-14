Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Are Joined by Their Daughters for Ralph Lauren Show

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, who have been married for 25 years, announced they were reconciling last month after Flavin previously filed for divorce

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 01:21 AM
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Sophia Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

The Stallones made a splash at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, attended the fashion event held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California alongside daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone.

The family outing comes after the Rocky star, 76, and his wife, 54, called off their divorce in September.

Sylvester attended the event wearing a light brown jacket that was paired with a plain white shirt and eggshell slacks. His wife wore a long, one-shoulder dress in chocolate brown, perfectly complementing her family's fall fashion.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

The foursome were seen getting ready for the group outing in a TikTok video that showed off each of their looks.

Sistine, 24, shared the video with her millions of followers, simply captioned the post: "Family outing."

The actress and model wore a tan satin dress that was paired with a vintage-style leather jacket. Sophia, 26, stunned in a white dress and accessorized with a neutral purse and gold leather jacket.

At the event, the sisters posed together while their famous parents looked on.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty

After Flavin filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage, the Academy Award nominee told PEOPLE in a statement that the couple was "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple reconciled one month after Flavin filed for divorce.

"They've decided to let it ride again," a source told PEOPLE following the reconciliation. "They just decided to reverse course and try again."

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple was last spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City, heading to an art gallery and having dinner at the Polo Bar.

The pair is currently in the process of filming a reality show with their daughters. The show will also include their daughter Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Sylvester is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died unexpectedly in 2012.

Related Articles
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin leave The Polo Bar
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Step Out Arm-in-Arm in NYC After Reconciliation
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Are Back Together but Still 'Have Their Differences': Source
Stallone rollout
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Are 'Slowly Figuring Things Out' After Reconciliation: Source
Actor Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin arrive at Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Host Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids at Ron Burkle's Green Acres Estate on May 6, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone and Ex Jennifer Flavin Did Not Have a Prenuptial Agreement Before Split (Report)
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Celebrate 25th Anniversary
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Files for Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone attend harper x Harper's BAZAAR May Issue Event Hosted by The Stallone Sisters and Amanda Weiner Alagem at Mama Shelter Hollywood on April 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He, Jennifer Flavin Are 'Amicably' Addressing Personal Issues amid Divorce Filing
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Sylvester Stallone's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone's Younger Brother Frank Shows Support amid Divorce News: 'Brothers Till the End'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend Millennium Media Dinner And Cocktail Reception In Honor Of Sylvester Stallone on May 24, 2019 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Flavin Says She'll 'Always Cherish' Sylvester Stallone Relationship After Filing for Divorce
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Match in All-Black Ensembles at Ralph Lauren's California Show
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin attend the Premiere of HBO Documentary Film "Very Ralph" at The Paley Center for Media on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin and Sophia Rose Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin's Daughter Called Her 'Strongest Woman' Days Before Divorce from Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChzNxviOsRj/?hl=en.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos amid Divorce in Birthday Tribute Post to Daughter Sophia