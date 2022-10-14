The Stallones made a splash at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show on Thursday.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, attended the fashion event held at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in California alongside daughters Sophia Stallone and Sistine Stallone.

The family outing comes after the Rocky star, 76, and his wife, 54, called off their divorce in September.

Sylvester attended the event wearing a light brown jacket that was paired with a plain white shirt and eggshell slacks. His wife wore a long, one-shoulder dress in chocolate brown, perfectly complementing her family's fall fashion.

Amy Sussman/Getty

The foursome were seen getting ready for the group outing in a TikTok video that showed off each of their looks.

Sistine, 24, shared the video with her millions of followers, simply captioned the post: "Family outing."

The actress and model wore a tan satin dress that was paired with a vintage-style leather jacket. Sophia, 26, stunned in a white dress and accessorized with a neutral purse and gold leather jacket.

At the event, the sisters posed together while their famous parents looked on.

Amy Sussman/Getty

After Flavin filed for divorce in August after 25 years of marriage, the Academy Award nominee told PEOPLE in a statement that the couple was "amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

In September, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple reconciled one month after Flavin filed for divorce.

"They've decided to let it ride again," a source told PEOPLE following the reconciliation. "They just decided to reverse course and try again."

RELATED VIDEO: Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple was last spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City, heading to an art gallery and having dinner at the Polo Bar.

The pair is currently in the process of filming a reality show with their daughters. The show will also include their daughter Scarlet Stallone, 20.

Sylvester is also a father to son Seargeoh from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack. His son Sage, whom he shares with Czack, died unexpectedly in 2012.