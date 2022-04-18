We're Calling It: The Puffy Platform Slides Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie Are Wearing Are About to Be Huge
Ugg season is pretty much every season, especially now that the celebrity-loved brand is going one step further with its slip-on styles.
The company recently unveiled a new supersized shoe, the Maxi Slide, that combines two popular footwear trends: the return of platform sandals and the emergence of puffy shoes. And we happen to know of a few celebrities who have already taken them for a spin around the block.
Cool girls Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie have both been spotted wearing the Maxis, which are emblazoned with the brand's name in big block letters. The Euphoria actress wore the light pink pair with a black button-down top and matching shorts, while the model opted for the black logo slip-on with a white tee tucked into a belted pair of wide-leg trousers.
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in Pink, $120; amazon.com and ugg.com
The sandals feature a lightweight, cloud-like upper and a supremely soft insole made from the company's signature sheepskin material. Unlike strappy flip-flops, the shoe's thick upper bands won't cut into the tops of your feet. The puffed-up, plush slides remind us more of slippers than they do regular slides, which makes sense, considering Ugg has mastered the art of the slipper.
With a 2.5-inch platform sole that comfortably offers a little extra height and sneaker-like treads, we have no doubt you'll be wearing them everywhere, from around the house to around town. And since Sweeney and Richie are fashion trendsetters, we have a feeling we'll start seeing stars and shoppers alike gravitate toward this Ugg style as the weather gets warmer.
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in Black, $120; amazon.com and ugg.com
You can score a pair of the Ugg Maxi slides for $120 from the brand's website, as well as at Amazon and Zappos. Along with the pairs that Sweeney and Richie wore, there are also logoless versions in cheery colors, like mint green and sunshine yellow, and fun patterns, like pink scalloped cheetah print and neon green zebra design.
We don't know about you, but Sweeney and Richie have convinced us to go maximalist with our shoes this summer. If you're ready to make a statement, scroll down to shop a pair of the Ugg Maxi slides.
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide Logo Sandal in White, $120; amazon.com and ugg.com
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide in Palm Emerald, $120; ugg.com
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide in Banana Pudding, $120; ugg.com
Buy It! Ugg Maxi Slide in Pink Scallop Cheetah Print, $129.95; zappos.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- We're Calling It: The Puffy Platform Slides Sydney Sweeney and Sofia Richie Are Wearing Are About to Be Huge
- Vanessa Hudgens Danced at Coachella in the Comfy Pants Trend We Want to Wear Everywhere This Season
- These Swim Shorts Provide 'Perfect Coverage,' According to Shoppers, and All 24 Colors Are on Sale Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Equal 'Instant Sleep,' and a Set of 2 Is Now Just $26