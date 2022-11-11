Sydney Sweeney Slams Internet Trolls Who Tag Her Family in Photos of Her Nude 'Euphoria' Scenes

Sydney Sweeney has had enough of people on the internet trying to humiliate her by sharing her nude Euphoria scenes widely — including, in some instances, directly with her family members.

In a new interview with British GQ, the 25-year-old actress opened up about the misogynistic response she has received to her work in the show, which includes tagging her family members in screen grabs of her more explicit episodes.

"My cousins don't need that. It's completely disgusting and unfair," the Emmy nominee told the outlet.

Sweeney admitted she's witnessed upsetting parallels between her real life and that of her Euphoria character Cassie, whose nude videos go viral among her high school classmates in season one: "You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualized person at school and then an audience that does the same thing."

But as to whether the negative behavior makes her want to go into hiding?

"Not anymore," she said. "I think it's ridiculous. I'm an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

Conversations about Sweeney's nudity have swirled since the controversial HBO show first aired, and she's never been shy to call out Hollywood's double-standard against women.

For the most part, she's learned to dissociate from weird internet behavior. "When I get tagged in Cassie's or Pippa from The Voyeurs' nudes, it feels like me looking at their nudes, not Sydney's nudes," she previously told Cosmopolitan, making it clear that being on set for these types of shoots are "so technical and so not romantic."

And before starting anything new, she did her homework.

"I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better," she told Cosmopolitan of the first time she watched her nude scenes in The Voyeur. "There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them: 'They're not actresses. They just take off their tops so they can get a role.' "

She continued, "There's such a double standard and I really hope I can have a little part in changing that."



