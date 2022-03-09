Sydney Sweeney Flaunts Floral Bikini in Hawaii Following Engagement News: 'Let the Fun Begin'

PEOPLE confirmed last week that the Euphoria star and boyfriend Jonathan Davino were engaged after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand on Feb. 28

Sydney Sweeney is celebrating her engagement in style!

The Euphoria star, 24, appeared to be having some fun in the sun while vacationing in Hawaii.

In a photo posted to her Instagram Tuesday, Sweeney can be seen flaunting a colorful floral bikini as she posed by the pool with a stunning beach view in the background. The White Lotus actress also donned a light brown beach hat and a pair of sunglasses to complete her ensemble.

Sydney Sweeney Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"72 hours off, let the fun begin 🥰," she wrote in the caption.

Sweeney's tropical getaway comes after PEOPLE confirmed last week that she is engaged to Jonathan Davino. On Feb. 28, the actress was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during an outing in Los Angeles.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on HBO's Euphoria, has been linked to Davino, 37, since 2018. (They were first photographed together in October 2018.)

Though she has never publicly commented on their relationship, the couple has been spotted on multiple occasions, including from their PDA-filled beach day in Hawaii in late 2020.

During her chat with Cosmopolitan for their recent cover, Sweeney spoke about her decision to keep her love life out of the public eye.

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told the publication. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Sweeney continued, "I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.' "

