Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Used Her Own Products In Cassie's 4 A.M. Beauty Routine on Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney's own personal beauty products made a cameo in the latest episode of Euphoria.

In one scene, Sweeney's character, high school senior Cassie Howard, wakes up at 4 a.m. for an intense beauty routine that she undergoes to grab the attention of her best friend's ex-boyfriend Nate Jacobs, played by actor Jacob Elordi.

In a recent interview with HBO Max posted on TikTok, Sweeney revealed the products used in the scene were her own. While the routine seemed over the top, Sweeney revealed it is similar to what she actually does.

"Most of those tools during Cassie's 4 A.M. manic routine, I brought from my own house because that is my manic routine," said Sweeney, 24.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

According to the star, she had some input on what Cassie used in the episode, explaining, "I'm just gonna bring a bin to set that day and I'll play with all the tools and you tell me if you like it."

Those interested in following Howard's extensive beauty regimen should be prepared to spend a hefty sum.

According to PopSugar UK, some of the highlights include the Heatless Hair Curling Ribbon in blue that can cost $48, and Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, valued at $52.

For face sculpting she uses, among other things, a Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar that sells for $195 and a reusable sheet mask priced at around $38. For body, she uses Shea Moisture lotion, for a reasonable $8, and Sally Hansen's Airbrush Legs, which costs about $11.

The grand total, according to the outlet: $600.

In an interview with The Independent last month, Sweeney revealed she asked producers to cut some of her character's nude scenes, which she says director Sam Levinson has supported.

According to the actress, in the current second season of the HBO hit, "there are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, 'I don't really think that's necessary here.' He was like, 'OK, we don't need it.' "

"I've never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show. When I didn't want to do it, he didn't make me," she added.

Sydney Sweeney in Euphoria Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

The HBO series, which first aired in 2019, stars Zendaya as Rue — a high schooler who struggles with her sobriety while also experiencing ups and downs in her romantic relationships.

Season 2 of Euphoria premiered last month on HBO after it was delayed by the COVID pandemic.