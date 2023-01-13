Sydney Sweeney On Her Skin Journey and Shooting 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: 'I'm Just Sydney'

Sydney Sweeney works around the clock playing fictional characters — but for her latest venture, she's being her authentic self.

The Emmy-nominated actress — known for her roles as Cassie in Euphoria, Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus and Eden Spencer in The Handmaid's Tale — has teamed up with Laneige as the face of its Dreamy Skin campaign, marking the second time she's partnered with the skincare brand since spring 2022.

"Today I'm just Sydney," Sweeney, 25, tells PEOPLE exclusively on set of the Laneige campaign shoot ahead of the launch. Her decision to continue her partnership with the brand was an easy one, referring to the Laneige team as "family."

"Being able to come back and be with them has been really exciting," she says. "I am a huge fan of the products. I actually use them!" For Sweeney, that's "really important" when she's collaborating with a brand. "I want to make sure that I'm being very authentic to my audience," she adds.

Compared to her inaugural campaign with Laneige last year, Sweeney says the core of this campaign is "a little more futuristic" and "a little more daring" — but as for the imagery and visuals, think pastel hues and fairytale features.

"It's like my dream version of myself," Sweeney tells PEOPLE from her dressing room, where she sits on a white couch wearing a pink robe and sky-high bejeweled platform heels.

Her favorite products? "The Lip Sleeping Mask," she says without hesitation — though she admits that the popular balm is "everyone's favorite." (The Lip Sleeping Mask is available now for $24.)

As an acclaimed actress, the Washington native films all over the map — she just arrived to Brooklyn from Boston after wrapping production on Madam Webb, the upcoming Marvel movie that stars the actress opposite Dakota Johnson. But don't think her travels and jam-packed schedule prevent her from having a dedicated skincare regimen.

In fact, there's a specific product that she turns to when she's airborne, in particular. "I will use the Water Sleeping Mask on the plane whenever I'm traveling because I always find that my skin becomes so dry, especially during winter," Sweeney says. (The Water Sleeping Mask is available now for $29.)

"I'm huge with skincare on planes. Which is probably weird. I'm probably one of those people... putting their skincare on sitting next to you," she adds. "But whenever I land, my skin feels great!"

Furthermore, for someone whose "biggest beauty rule" is to "continuously drink water," the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask does the trick. "It provides long-lasting, intense hydration," Sweeney said in a statement. "I really like the lightweight gel texture which never feels heavy or sticky."

Although skincare has been something that Sweeney has "always tried to prioritize," especially as someone who has "combination skin" — the actress shares with PEOPLE that she also contends with cystic acne — she admits that in the beginning of her journey, "I just never really knew where to start or where to go."

"I thought makeup was the answer, when in return it was not," she says. "It made trying to find a better skincare routine harder for myself because I would put makeup on my acne and it would just make it worse."

Since then, she's learned what works best for her and has changed her beauty habits as a result. "Now, skincare is number one," Sweeney says, adding, "I'm more of a minimalist for makeup, too."

She continues: "Blush and mascara, that's it."

Sweeney's morning routine is fairly simple. "I will usually wash my face with the Water Bank Foam Cleanser and then I have an ice roller," she says. (Yes, "the exact same one" Cassie uses in Euphoria... because it's hers!)

"I'll put eye gels on and I'll ice-roll over the eye gels as well," Sweeney continues. "Then I'll take them off and put on my Water Bank Cream Moisturizer and Lip Sleeping Mask... and that's about it!"

Oh, and sunscreen! "Always sunscreen. Do not forget sunscreen," she stresses.

Sweeney's night routine varies depending on her schedule, but Laneige's Milk Oil Cleanser and the Water Bank Foam Cleanser are her face-wash go-tos. "I think it's good to double-wash your face at night if you're wearing makeup and you're out all day," she says.

Next, she uses an LED mask on her face, neck and chest, followed by the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid. Her routine concludes with the Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, Lip Sleeping Mask and the Water Bank Eye Cream.

As for the ambiance? "I usually have candles lit," she details.

In contrast to her skincare-obsessed character Cassie's three-hour routine on Euphoria, Sweeney's routine takes approximately 20 minutes all together. "It's not bad. It's you-time. It's really good self-care time," she says.

"But I think all of us have that one day where we're like, 'Oh my God, we have to use every single skincare tool product possible,'" Sweeney admits. "And then we revisit that a month later!"