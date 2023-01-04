Sydney Sweeney Is the New Face of Armani Fragrance: 'One of the Most Beautiful Experiences'

Armani Beauty has a new face.

The Italian luxury icon chose 25-year-old actress and producer Sydney Sweeney to be the face of the brand's new MY WAY fragrance campaign.

The campaign showcases the new MY WAY Parfum, which will be available for purchase on Jan. 30. The fragrance is a celebration of youthfulness, free spirits and femininity, which is why Giorgio Armani hand-picked Sweeney for the campaign.

The White Lotus star shared her good news on Instagram on Wednesday, writing, "couldn't be more excited and proud to be the new face of @armanibeauty perfume MY WAY💕I cant wait to share more from this campaign, it's truly been one of the most beautiful experiences filled with adventures and friends 🥹"

In a press release, Armani said, "I was immediately struck by Sydney's energy and fresh attitude, which show in her open, genuine smile. She has determination and talent and is one of the most versatile and magnetic young actors of the moment."

The fashion mogul added, "All this makes her the perfect embodiment of the MY WAY spirit: a free and profound idea of femininity."

This idea of femininity was played with through the visuals of the campaign. Sweeney is dressed in light blues and violets, sporting that signature smile while contrasting the bright pink backgrounds and perfectly matching the pinks and purples of the MY WAY Parfum bottle.

This partnership made sense to the future Barbarella, who said in the press release, "This brand values inner beauty and provides high-quality products to bring out everyone's most authentic selves. MY WAY is a fresh fragrance that perfectly encapsulates so much of myself that I can share with others."

Besides being the face of MY WAY, the Euphoria star was already the face of Giorgio Armani makeup. In her new expanded role with the brand, she joins Armani Beauty alongside stars like Cate Blanchett, Tessa Thompson, Regé-Jean Page, Barbara Palvin and more.