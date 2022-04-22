Sydney Sweeney's Designer Bag Might Cost $3,990, but Her Classic Jeans Are on Sale for Just $63 Right Now
Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Sydney Sweeney is anything but basic.
The actress has made a name for herself by playing complicated characters like Sharp Objects' Alice, White Lotus' Olivia, and most famously, Euphoria's Cassie. But even someone as daring as Sweeney can appreciate simplicity when it comes to fashion.
Earlier this week, the 24-year-old was spotted wearing the most basic outfit known to man: blue jeans, a plain T-shirt, and sneakers. To top it off, Sweeney opted for one of the most iconic denim brands, Levi's, and a classic shoe choice, Converse Chuck Taylors, for a relatable look you might already have in your closet.
The future Madame Web star paired a sage green T-shirt with the Levi's 501 Original Fit Women's Jeans and a chunky platform pair of black high top Converse.
It's a look every '90s baby has seen before, and considering that that's exactly what Sweeney is, the choice makes so much sense. But she completed the tried and true outfit with an accessory most 24-year-olds don't own: a $3,990 Yves Saint Laurent tote bag. We're back to our theory that Sweeney is not your average girl now.
While you probably don't have the budget for her designer purse, Sweeney's shoes and pants are far more affordable. This unique pair of sneakers costs $110, but the original Converse Chuck Taylors are just $65 at Nordstrom. The actress' denim choice — Levi's signature pair — is only $90, and right now, they're on sale for $63 on the brand's site. (The discount is applied at checkout.)
Plus, various versions of the iconic 501 jeans are available on Amazon, including this cropped pick that's on sale for just $40. In fact, Amazon has an entire storefront dedicated to Levi's, and multiple pairs are marked down right now, like the brand's other popular fit, Levi's ribcage jeans, which are discounted to $41.
As Sydney Sweeney just proved, you can't go wrong with a classic pair of Levi's jeans or Converse shoes, so shop more pairs on Amazon and Nordstrom below.
