Sydney Sweeney Launches New Swimwear Line — Including Cherry-Themed Bikinis: 'Sexiest Collection Yet'

Sydney Sweeney is revealing her "sexiest" partnership yet — a new swimwear collection!

The actress, 25, shared a series of images from her new swimsuit collaboration on Instagram this week, revealing that she is the face of Frankies Bikinis' latest collection.

According to the brand, the new looks are inspired by Sweeney herself, who was nominated for two Emmys last year for her roles in White Lotus and Euphoria.

"Introducing Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis, our sexiest collection yet. Love Letters by Sydney Sweeney is inspired by the girl who follows her heart, with pieces that highlight Sydney's gorgeous femininity and sweet romantic aura," the brand wrote alongside the launch of the new pieces on its website.

"This collection introduces bombshell bikini tops made to tease, one pieces made to flatter, clothing designed to inspire confidence, and personal details from Sydney herself," the brand added.

Sydney Sweeney. Frankies Bikinis

In photos highlighting the collection, Sweeney poses alongside Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello in different styles of cherry-themed swimwear in the back of a car.

"Your little 🍒 bomb," Sweeney captioned the sexy photos.

On her own page, Aiello shared some of the same shots, as well as others of herself modeling pieces from her line.

Alongside the cherry-themed pieces, the collection also features floral and butterfly-centered swimwear as well.