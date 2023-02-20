Sydney Sweeney Has Her Jessica Rabbit Moment in Dazzling Red Gown: 'Dress of My Dreams'

Sweeney also wore a dramatic Alexander McQueen blazer covered in silver embellishments

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on February 20, 2023 12:02 PM
Sydney Sweeney attends the "Reality" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin
Sydney Sweeney. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney is a lady in red.

The Euphoria star, 25, had a Jessica Rabbit moment on the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival Saturday as she dazzled in a custom red sequin gown by Miu Miu.

Sweeney donned the sparkling dress, which featured spaghetti straps and a short train, for the premiere of her new film Reality. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings and tennis bracelets, while her brunette locks had been styled into waves.

The actress later shared a series of snapshots from the evening on her Instagram, praising the fashion house for creating such a magical garment for her to wear.

Sydney Sweeney attends the "Reality" premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin
Sydney Sweeney. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

"Thank you @berlinale for welcoming our little film Reality with open arms," she wrote in the caption. "It couldn't have been a more magical evening with everyone ♥️ and a big thank you to @miumiu for creating a dress of my dreams 🥰".

She also appeared at a photo call for the movie in the German capital, wearing a black cutout blazer. The Alexander McQueen number featured a plunging neckline and a silver-embellished panel with dramatic fringe. She paired the over-the-top jacket with black pants and tons of jewelry in her ears and on her fingers.

Sydney Sweeney 'Reality' photocall, 73nd Berlin International Film Festival
Sydney Sweeney. Christopher Tamcke/Shutterstock

Reality tells the real-life story of whistleblower Reality Winner, a 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was sentenced to five years in prison for leaking an intelligence report.

Opening up about taking on the role, Sweeney told the Hollywood Reporter, "I definitely felt the weight of the importance of every word and every moment that was shared between these characters, because Reality had lived a life before this."

"We show this very incredible snapshot of a moment and from my conversations with Reality, I filled it in. So when you meet this character on screen, you meet Reality."

The White Lotus star added, "You just meet her for this one day in her life, but you can get a sense of who she is, where she came from, what's going on in her mind as she's trying to figure out what to say to these FBI agents."

