Sydney Sweeney Is Back to Blonde After a Stint as a Redhead
Sydney Sweeney is no longer a redhead.
The Euphoria star, 24, is back to her signature blonde hue after dyeing her hair red for the upcoming movie, National Anthem. Sweeney showed off her signature shoulder-length hairstyle while posing for photographers at the Teen Vogue Celebrates New Hollywood event on Wednesday.
The White Lotus actress completed her look for the event with a black Brandon Maxwell dress with a sheer skirt and v-cut bodice, plus edgy nail art.
Sweeney was celebrated as one of Teen Vogue's New Hollywood Class of 2022 at the event.
The rising star gave fans a preview of the hair transformation on her Instagram story, posting a selfie and clip of her sticking her tongue as she got ready for the event.
She also shared a closeup of her nail art which made the perfect complement to her dress.
Earlier this month, Sweeney — who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Davino — walked the red carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards with strawberry blonde hair.
She debuted her fiery red strands on Instagram on March 3.
In the social media picture, Sweeney sported long ginger bangs and curls, with her hair partially covered by a red bandana. Sweeney also wore gold earrings and a plaid shirt in the photo.
She tagged the official National Anthem movie Instagram account, and simply captioned the photo, "Penny Jo," the name of her character.
National Anthem also stars Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex. According to Deadline, "The film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt."