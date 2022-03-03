See Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion and More Transform into TV Icons for CR Fashion Book

In honor of its 10th anniversary, CR Fashion Book's biggest issue ever showcases the industry's biggest rising stars channeling their favorite iconic TV characters ⁠— and PEOPLE has the first look!

CR Fashion Book is known for tapping huge talent for its beautiful, high-fashion cover portfolios. Past issues have included Kim Kardashian, Cher and Naomi Campbell, just to name a few.

Hitting newsstands on March 15, the publication's largest issue to-date, "CR PRIME," features five of the industry's buzziest stars including Euphoria breakout actress Sydney Sweeney, Grammy-winning singer Megan Thee Stallion, modeling superstars Gigi Hadid and Precious Lee and French actress and Bond girl Léa Seydoux. In their respective photo shoots, each star poses for a high-fashion reimaging of the shows they've been binge-watching, from American Horror Story to The Nanny.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first-look, CR Fashion Book shares the inspiration behind the issue. Marking the publication's 10th anniversary, their spring issue has been "reimagined as the latest streaming platform du jour."

While all the other stars have a specific character as inspiration for their shoots, Sydney Sweeney—who played the complex character Cassie in season 2 of Euphoria—isn't channeling a specific character for her shoot. According to the magazine, "she herself is an important cultural figure within the world of TV."

"I think the inspiration comes from the challenge and excitement of playing someone else," the Euphoria star tells CR Fashion Book of getting into character for a show or a shoot.

"I am so separate from my character that I am able to literally jump into Cassie's shoes and anything and everything that affects Cassie will affect her however it will affect her in the moment," she explains. "The moment that they call 'cut' I am able to just be Sydney."

CR Fashion Book - The Nanny - Gigi Hadid Credit: Arthur Elgort (2)

Meanwhile, Hadid partners with the legendary Arthur Elgort for the first time to become The Nanny's Fran Fine, Lee steps into the designer shoes and fur coats of Empire's Cookie Lyons, Seydoux embodies the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of Netflix's The End of the F---ing World and Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion transforms into an American Horror Story vixen styled by Law Roach.