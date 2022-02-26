Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Scene-Stealing Mary Jane Pumps Are Surprisingly Still in Stock
There's no denying Euphoria's impact on our IRL fashion and beauty choices. The big, bold, out-there moments that pop up on TV screens every Sunday have proven to be an endless source of inspiration — and while sure, some might be a tad bit too much to work into your everyday looks, those pink platform Mary Janes Cassie (er, Sydney Sweeney) recently wore on Euphoria are worth incorporating into your own spring wardrobe. Good thing we know exactly where to get them.
Cassie's all-pink 'fit in Season 2, Episode 7, which consisted of a micro mini skirt and a sexy, plunging crop top, made heads turn as she strutted down her high school hallways, but our full attention was on those Steve Madden Twice Mary Jane Platform Pumps — a statement shoe you can shop for $110 at Nordstrom. They're flirty! They're fun! And they'll definitely take all your warm-weather looks to new levels of (Euphoria) cool.
The '90s-inspired pump is a more dramatic version of the Mary Janes you might think of, but would Cassie have it any other way? No, and neither would we. These Steve Madden pumps have a two-strap front, a chunky 4.5-inch block heel, and a subtle square-toe front that keeps them modern and edgy, while the pretty pink patent maintains that inherent sense of sweetness. And if pink isn't really your thing, you can also snatch up the exact style in a classic black (with all sizes currently still in stock at time of writing).
Cassie wore her Steve Madden pumps with a micro mini skirt, but the footwear pairs well with almost everything you have in your closet — like jeans, dresses, pleated skirts, and wide-leg trousers — making it a versatile shoe you can seamlessly carry through the seasons. Bonus: You can even wear them with socks when it's too cold to go barefoot.
Mary Janes have been trending for a while now, with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes on board with the sweet yet practical shoe that's been around for centuries. The style has been experiencing an especially big comeback this season, with brands churning out fresh takes on the classic, playing with color, texture, and, of course, heel height, which can range from a sensible flat to a bold 5-inch platform pump. The beauty in that, though, is that you'll easily be able to find a Mary Jane that suits your style.
Shop some Cassie-inspired Mary Janes pumps below. Warning: The sudden urge to strut may occur.
