Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria Scene-Stealing Mary Jane Pumps Are Surprisingly Still in Stock

The '90s-inspired pump is a more dramatic version of the Mary Janes you might think of, but would Cassie have it any other way? No, and neither would we. These Steve Madden pumps have a two-strap front, a chunky 4.5-inch block heel, and a subtle square-toe front that keeps them modern and edgy, while the pretty pink patent maintains that inherent sense of sweetness. And if pink isn't really your thing, you can also snatch up the exact style in a classic black (with all sizes currently still in stock at time of writing).