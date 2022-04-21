Sydney Sweeney's Denim Purse Is Y2K Nostalgia at Its Finest
Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Sydney Sweeney can sell us just about anything, like a "magic" face wand that's behind her glowing complexion and a pair of platform Steve Madden Mary Janes pumps she wore in that iconic Euphoria scene. But the latest piece she's convincing us to add to our cart might just be the most nostalgia-inducing one yet.
Posing on the Coachella festival grounds, with lit-up palm trees behind her, Sweeney made a convincing case for wearing baggy jeans, a fitted tank top, and chunky sneakers all summer long. Her cami and kicks are both from Tory Burch, so we weren't all too surprised when we learned that her denim shoulder purse — yes, a Y2K staple — was also from Tory Burch.
Sweeney carried the Kira Mini Bag, which is made from dark-wash denim and features contrast stitching that adds an eye-catching touch. There's also that classic beveled double T hardware on the front, plus a removable chain strap that allows you to wear it over your shoulder á la Sweeney or as a crossbody if you want to go hands free.
Shop the Best Denim Purses Inspired by Sydney Sweeney
- Tory Burch Kira Mini Denim Shoulder Bag, $448; toryburch.com and nordstrom.com
- Tory Burch Kira Denim Chain Shoulder Bag, $598; toryburch.com
- Hoxis Denim Indigo Hobo Shoulder Bag, $18.90; amazon.com
- JWPei Eva Shoulder Handbag in Blue Denim Weave, $69; jwpei.com
- Guess Kasinta Mini Top Handle Flap, $68; amazon.com
- Grace Karin Denim Shoulder Bag, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Aiqudou Quilted Crossbody Shoulder Bag, $30.99; amazon.com
- Guess Gillian Mini Crossbody Flap, $68; amazon.com
Her Tory Burch bag costs $498, which is definitely worth it for the designer piece. If you don't want to spend quite that much, but still want in on the Y2K bag trend, you'll be happy to know that there's no shortage of denim handbags out there — and at various price points, too.
Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Mini Denim Shoulder Bag, $448; toryburch.com and nordstrom.com
Buy It! Tory Burch Kira Denim Chain Shoulder Bag, $598; toryburch.com
Amazon has a plethora of denim purses available, like this Hoxis Hobo Shoulder Bag that will cost you under $20. It has an adjustable strap that allows for various ways to carry it and, to get a better sense of its size, is big enough to carry a mini iPad. This Guess crossbody is about as early aughts as it gets (because who wasn't wearing Guess back then?). Like Sweeney's, it's made from dark denim and features stitching detail that gives it a quilted-like look.
Buy It! Hoxis Denim Indigo Hobo Shoulder Bag, $18.90; amazon.com
Buy It! JW Pei Eva Shoulder Handbag in Blue Denim Weave, $69; jwpei.com
Denim purses obviously look cool, but they're practical, too thanks to their lightweight, easy-to-clean material. Most jean bags can be thrown in the wash — just make sure to read the care instructions. And if yours isn't washing machine friendly, a quick spot clean should do the trick.
Ready to take a trip down memory lane? Then shop some of the best denim purses on the Internet, all inspired by Sweeney's Coachella style.
Buy It! Grace Karin Denim Shoulder Bag, $20.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Guess Gillian Mini Crossbody Flap, $68; amazon.com
