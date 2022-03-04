Sydney Sweeney Debuts New Red Hair for Her Latest Film Role

Sydney Sweeney has everyone seeing red!

The Euphoria star, 24, debuted a new hair hue recently, transforming her once blonde tresses and dyeing them a fiery red tone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sweeney shared a glimpse at her fresh new 'do on Instagram Wednesday, where she posted a photo of herself in character for her upcoming movie, National Anthem.

In the image, Sweeney sports long ginger bangs and curls, with her hair partially covered by a red bandana. Sweeney wears gold earrings and a plaid shirt in the photo, and puts one hand under her chin while she gazes out at something beyond the frame.

She tagged the official National Anthem movie Instagram account, and simply captioned the photo, "Penny Jo," the name of her character.

National Anthem also stars Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex. According to Deadline, "The film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt."

Per Deadline, "Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else."

Aside from her Penny Jo look, Sweeney was also seen rocking her red hair off set, when she was photographed in Los Angeles Monday with her new locks.

Sydney Sweeney Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sweeney's hair wasn't the only noticeable element of her look, though — the actress was also seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left ring finger.

PEOPLE confirmed Wednesday that Sweeney is engaged to her boyfriend, Jonathan Davino. While the couple keeps their relationship private, they have been linked since 2018, when Sweeney and Davino, 37, were first photographed together in October of that year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sweeney discussed her love life in a cover story for Cosmopolitan's January issue, telling the outlet, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."