Sydney Sweeney Channels Anna Nicole Smith in New GUESS Campaign: See Their Striking Resemblance

White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney has teamed with fashion label GUESS to celebrate the legacy of Anna Nicole Smith. In a new campaign, the 24-year-old actress recreated some of Smith's iconic GUESS photo shoots from the '90s — and their resemblance has us doing a double-take.

To pay homage to Smith's imprint on fashion, GUESS will launch the GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection by Cali Thornhill Dewitt on Oct. 7 featuring personal details and signature touches true to Smith's legacy. Sweeney channels Smith in the campaign for the limited edition capsule rocking retro hair, outfits and poses inspired by the model's 1992 GUESS campaigns directed by Paul Marciano. Smith died in 2007 from an accidental overdose at age 39.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Anna Nicole Smith, Sydney Sweeney - Guess Credit: Daniela Federici; Kenneth Cappello

In the black and white photos, Sweeney looks identical to Smith as she models the '90s-inspired denim jacket, vest, baggy high-rise jeans and bandana in her hair.

GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Capsule Featuring Sydney Sweeney Credit: Kenneth Cappello

The Euphoria star posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself happily dancing around while shooting the ad. "Can you tell how happy I was shooting?" she said on Instagram Story.

GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Capsule Featuring Sydney Sweeney Credit: Kenneth Cappello

The 32-piece GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection ranges from $12 to $248 and will include graphics from Smith's never-before-seen 1993 calendar printed across tops and t-shirts. The line will also include everything from jackets to denim and hats to handbags.

GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Capsule Featuring Sydney Sweeney Credit: Kenneth Cappello

"Anna Nicole Smith is essential to '90s fashion. Anna's legendary beach shoot revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue to celebrate one of the most iconic GUESS Girls with a new generation," says GUESS Director of Brand Partnerships Nicolai Marciano.

GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Capsule Featuring Sydney Sweeney Credit: Kenneth Cappello