The Comfy Swedish Clogs Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker Wear Nonstop Are on Sale
Clog this, clog that — the debate around the polarizing '90s shoe will never end, but we stand firm in our view that the slip-on style is an absolute must, especially come spring and summer.
Celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker and Reese Witherspoon agree that clogs, which are characterized by their clunky wooden sole, are totally in. Both have worn variations of the style out and about, proving that it shouldn't just be fenced into gardening shoe territory; both also seem to agree that Swedish Hasbeens, a Swedish footwear brand, makes superior clogs.
Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Birgit Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $290); gilt.com
While Swedish Hasbeens rarely go on sale, we actually found them secretly discounted at member-only site Gilt — which is 100 percent free to join. All you have to do is sign up with your email, and you'll be immersed in an online shopping world with sample-sale level prices, every single day. Yes, it's one of our best-kept fashion secrets, and it's a secret too good not to spill. Currently, there are close to 40 Swedish Hasbeens shoes on sale, just the right amount to offer style variety without getting overwhelmed by the number of options.
Swedish Hasbeens Clogs on Sale at Gilt
- Swedish Hasbeens Birgit Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $290)
- Swedish Hasbeens Tanja Leather Clog Sandal, $135.99 (orig. $280)
- Swedish Hasbeens Heart Medallion Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $280)
- Swedish Hasbeens Inger Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $290)
- Swedish Hasbeens Preppy Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $280)
- Swedish Hasbeens Anette Leather Clog Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $290)
The thing with Swedish Hasbeens is that they feel slightly more trend-forward than your average clog, yet still have all the same beloved features — comfort being one of them and a stylish wooden sole being another. The styles on sale at Gilt right now are more like "clog sandals," combining two of our favorite warm-weather shoes in one. Witherspoon has been playing favorites with this particular option, and when you see it, and especially when you actually try it on, you'll see why.
There's this bright-yellow clog sandal that will add a bold pop of color to all your warm-weather looks. If you want a more traditional clog silhouette, this slip-on is a great option, as it has that signature chunky wood sole but with a slightly trendier leather upper.
Comfy, fashionable, well-made, and celeb-approved? There's really no reason not to buy a fresh pair of Swedish Hasbeens — and the fact that they're on sale for 48 hours is an added incentive. Check them out below.
Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Heart Medallion Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $280); gilt.com
Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Anette Leather Clog Sandal, $139.99 (orig. $290); gilt.com
Buy It! Swedish Hasbeens Inger Leather Clog Sandal, $99.99 (orig. $290); gilt.com
