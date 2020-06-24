These Under-$20 Shorts Are a Must for Errands, Workouts, and Lounging, According to Hundreds of Amazon Shoppers

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’ve realized your workout wardrobe could use a refresh, Amazon’s Fashion department should be your first stop. The retailer has all the workout gear you could possibly need and at very reasonable prices to boot. From deals on comfortable sneakers to supportive sports bras, Amazon carries a vast assortment of quality pieces for those on a budget — and prices are even lower right now (up to 50 percent off!) thanks to The Big Style Sale. If you don’t know where to begin your search, try these highly rated comfortable shorts from SweatyRocks on for size.

The stretchy shorts are ideal for everything from yoga to running errands to lounging around the house, and the drawstring waistband makes them easy to adjust for complete comfort. And since the relaxed fit is never constricting, you’ll be able to move around in them as much as you’d like. With details like these, it’s easy to see why so many shoppers say they love wearing them on a regular basis.

Image zoom

Buy It! SweatyRocks Women’s Workout Shorts, $17.99-$18.99; amazon.com

“These are my favorite shorts for around the house, sleeping, or for when I go out to the park or forest for walking,” wrote one revieewer. “They are decently soft, and have maintained their color and elastic waistband through so many washes. I will be buying more, both for the house and for out in public. The quality for the price is insane. I will be back for more of these!”

“These are possibly the most comfy shorts I’ve ever owned,” said another. “Great material, feels sturdy but soft, and they’re not too long, or too short. I love that there is no elastic in the waistband — it’s just a drawstring, so you can tighten or loosen it to your level of comfort. I’ve worked out in these. I’ve slept in these. They’re perfect for both! If you’re looking at these, stop debating and just buy them, you’ll love them!”

Available in 21 different prints — from classic black and grey combos to camouflage — they can also be paired with a variety of tops. Sizes range from XS to XXL, but no matter which color or size you go with, the price always stays under $20. Shop the shorts hundreds of shoppers will be wearing all summer long on Amazon right now.