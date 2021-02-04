One Unexpected Detail on This Crewneck Sweatshirt Instantly Elevates the Classic Style

It's no secret that many of us now spend a typical day cycling through the sweatshirts, joggers, and leggings in our closets. Clothes with buttons and zippers are simply not as comfortable to wear while staying at home. But what if we told you there was a way to spice up your loungewear collection without sacrificing comfort? Enter: this cropped sweatshirt with nearly 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon.
A lace-up eyelet and ribbon detail on the sleeves adds an unexpected element to this classic crewneck style. It comes in 11 different colors, each with a corresponding ribbon color that matches the sweatshirt. Many Amazon shoppers say that the hemline hits right around the belly button, making this a great top to pair with the high-waisted bottoms in your wardrobe. And if crop tops aren't your thing, try layering a tank top underneath.
Since it has a cropped fit and fabric that's thinner than a typical sweatshirt, according to customers, the pullover is breathable enough to wear throughout different seasons.
"This is super cute and just as I hoped it would be," one reviewer wrote. "It is not too short. I am 5'6 with a long torso, and this comes down to the top of my high-waisted leggings. I ordered a size medium. The sleeves are also the perfect length. I get compliments every time I wear these."
"It fit perfectly!" said a second. "It was super adorable and soft. The ribbons are nice, and you can totally remove them and replace them with other ones if you want. I will be getting some of the other colors as well."
If you prefer a longer, more oversized fit, reviewers recommend ordering a size up. "I usually wear a large, and that would've come up just below (maybe an inch or so) my bra line if I hadn't have ordered an extra large," one person shared.
Regardless of the fit and color you choose, this top will make finding an outfit that's both presentable and comfortable a breeze. Shop the SweatyRocks Lace-Up Crop-Top Sweatshirt on Amazon below.
