Amazon Shoppers Love How Comfortable and Flattering These Super Soft Joggers Are — And They’re Less Than $20

When it comes to getting dressed in the winter, you can never have too many cozy items hanging in your closet. By now, you probably have dozens of soft oversized sweaters to snuggle up in, but if you’re still looking for a pair of bottoms that are cute and comfortable and will still keep you warm, you’re in luck.

Amazon shoppers have designated the SweatyRocks Jogger Sweatpants the only pants you need this season. Designed with a loose fit, the high-waisted sweats feature an elastic drawstring waist and two spacious pockets that are big enough to hold more than just the essentials. The cozy joggers range in size from XS to XXL, and there are 44 different colors available. Along with classic solid colored sweats, you can also choose between fun animal prints, rainbow stripes, and graphic printed options.

It makes sense that customers can’t stop raving about how much they love them. “Let me tell you, I ALWAYS wear these. These are my favorite lounge pants,” said one shopper. “They are so comfortable, easy to wear, still look cute, show off your assets (lol), and are not too baggy. Would recommend for sure, fit really well, I can’t stop wearing them, I would get more colors if I could.”

Reviewers also love that the joggers feature tapered ankles, which gives them a sleeker, more tailored look. In fact, some customers think the joggers are so cute that they don’t just wear them while lounging around the house or running errands, but when they hit the town too! “They are super comfy, high-waisted, and totally cute! I was rocking in my green sweats, black crop top, and heels at a party, and I was LIVING for them,” said a fashion-forward shopper.

Perhaps the best part? You can score a pair for as little as $16, so you can shop multiple options at once without breaking the bank. And with so many reviewers saying you’ll wear these versatile bottoms just about everywhere you go, you’re definitely going to want to have more than one pair in your rotation this winter.

